Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Nyk Sessock Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 4

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC defender Nyk Sessock was named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 4 on Tuesday morning.

Sessock earned his spot on the Team of the Week after contributing with two assists in the Lights' comeback victory in California against Monterey Bay FC. Sessock's first goal contribution came in the 71st minute, assisting Abraham Okyere to bring the Lights back to life after being 2-0 behind.

His second assist in stoppage time earned the Lights three points on the road for the second time this season. Sessock's perfectly placed cross was volleyed by Oalex Anderson into the net to give Vegas an unexpected win in the Golden State.

Nyk Sessock's man of the match performance went beyond goal contributions, as he also generated three chances, made six defensive contributions, and sent ten passes into the final third.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field on Saturday, August 1 against Phoenix Rising for Aces Night. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 4:

GK - Matt Levy, Charlotte Independence

D - Rafael Mentzingen, Detroit City FC

D - Javen Romero, Charlotte Independence

D - Nyk Sessock, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Samuel Shashoua, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Luis Gil, Spokane Velocity FC

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

M - Cesar Bahena, AV ALTA FC

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

F - Peter-Lee Vassell, Birmingham Legion FC

F - Neco Brett, Spokane Velocity FC

Coach - Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion FC

Bench - Amal Knight (GVL), Aidan Rocha (COS), Daltyn Knutson (MIA), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Eduardo Blancas (MB), Ryan Carmichael (MAD), Arney Rocha (MIA)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026

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