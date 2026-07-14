FC Tulsa Match against Sacramento Republic FC Rescheduled for August 5
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa's July 4 match against Sacramento Republic FC has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Additional information regarding the match broadcast and promotions will come at a later date.
Tickets purchased for the July 4 match can be used for the rescheduled match and will be uploaded to fans' SeatGeek Accounts in the coming days. If you have any questions, reach out to tickets@fctulsa.com.
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.
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