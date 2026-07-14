Loudoun United FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Children's National

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce a new multi-year partnership with Children's National focused on uplifting children and families through soccer, community programming, and shared experiences.

The partnership unites two organizations with deep roots in the region and a shared commitment to creating positive experiences for children and their families. Loudoun United and Children's National will work together on matchday activations, family-focused events and community initiatives designed to foster connection, celebrate local families and recognize the caregivers and healthcare professionals who support them.

"Loudoun United FC exists to serve as a beacon of impact, bringing people together and lifting up our community," said Karl Sharman, president and CEO of Loudoun United FC. "Partnering with an incredible institution like Children's National allows us to use the beautiful game as a vehicle for real, meaningful change. We are incredibly honored to celebrate these brave children, dedicated caregivers, and healthcare heroes at Segra Field, and we look forward to a multi-year journey of delivering joy and vital support to families across the DMV."

Children's National will launch the partnership as the presenting partner of Loudoun United's I Love Summer match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, July 18, at Segra Field. As part of the evening's festivities, fans will receive special Children's National-branded giveaways, and a Children's National patient will take part in the pre-match ceremonial coin toss.

"At Children's National, our responsibility to children extends far beyond the hospital walls. We are proud to partner with Loudoun United FC because soccer has an extraordinary ability to unite families, inspire young people and strengthen communities," said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Children's National. "Together, we will create memorable experiences that bring joy to children, promote wellness and deepen our connection to the families we serve throughout Northern Virginia and across the greater Washington region."

Loudoun United FC serves as a community gathering place for families, youth athletes, schools and organizations throughout Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. Through this partnership, the club will continue using its platform to bring families together, recognize inspiring members of the community and create lasting memories through the game of soccer.

The partnership also highlights Children's National's continued commitment to providing care and resources to families throughout Northern Virginia. In addition to serving children across Washington, D.C. and Maryland, Children's National offers pediatric specialty services in Northern Virginia, including cardiology and neonatology care. Families at Reston Hospital Center also have access to advanced infant care through its Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is staffed around the clock by neonatologists from Children's National.







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