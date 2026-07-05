Louisville City FC Shuts out Hartford Athletic

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - In a fairly one-sided affair, a second-half tally for Louisville City FC in United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference action ultimately decided a 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic on Saturday night.

Athletic sinks to 4-3-6 overall in league action. Louisville City FC improves to 7-5-3 overall.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Hartford nearly broke the scoreless tie in the 16th minute as Michee Ngalina skipped by a defender and chipped a loose ball on goal that was saved off the foot of goalkeeper Danny Faundez.

In the 43rd minute, Louisville City FC nicked a strong shot on goal that dinged off of the crossbar, keeping the score deadlocked at nil-nil.

Louisville City FC had a string of opportunities to open the second half, including a sequence in the 55th minute that were denied by Antony Siaha and a defender, respectively, as the rebound presented a grade-a chance for the hosts.

In the 67th minute, Louisville City FC broke the ice as a cross through the lower box found the boot of Jansen Wilson who tapped home the rock to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Hartford nearly knotted the score at one-all in stoppage time as Ngalina got ahold of a header that nicked the crossbar, holding the 1-0 advantage for the hosts. Siaha finished the night with four saves.

SERIES NOTES

Tonight marked the 12th meeting all-time between the two clubs.

NEXT UP

Hartford hosts Orange County SC at Trinity Health Stadium on Wednesday, July 8th, at 7:00 p.m.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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