Just Win Baby! New Mexico United Plays Raider of Points against Oakland

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Much like the founding fathers 250 years ago today, New Mexico United enjoyed their 4th of July in style. In front of a historic crowd of 14,847 the Black and Yellow made the most of it, securing three points from the Oakland Roots on Saturday Night. The win for New Mexico catapults them into third in the Western Conference six points behind first place Orange County SC with two matches in hand.

The night got off to a fast start when Albuquerque's own Cristian Nava scored his first goal at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park since 2022 in the sixth minute of play. "Being able to score in front of 14,000 fans is something that you wake up in the morning and don't really realize is going to happen." Nava said post match, "You enjoy every single second of it." Ironically Nava's last goal was also in front of 14,000+ fans at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park helping United beat Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-0.

In the 41st Minute Philippines International Zico Bailey got in on the scoring fun slotting home his second goal of the season to double United's lead before the halftime break. In the first half New Mexico's defense held Oakland's high scoring offense to zero shots. "I thought the first half was fantastic." Head Coach Dennis Sanchez said. "I thought we were tough in the first half and really should have been up maybe three or four goals. (Oakland) didn't really have a lot of answers for what we were doing."

In the 67th minute last year's USL Championship Golden Boot winner, Peter Wilson, converted a PK to cut the lead in half but that would be as close as Oakland would get to stealing any points from their trip to Albuquerque. United would see out the remainder of the match to defeat the Roots 2-1 as the post match firework show lit up the Albuquerque sky.

The Black and Yellow will hit the road for the rest of the month of July before returning home to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. You can get your tickets online at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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