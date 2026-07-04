Rhode Island FC Hosts City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC Today

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







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Rhode Island FC Hosts City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC Today Postgame fireworks, presented by Rhode Island Energy, to highlight memorable Independence Day game

GAMEDAY MEDIA CENTER Gameday assets will be available for download as they are uploaded here. Courtesy credit: Rhode Island FC

WHAT Rhode Island FC hosts Orange County SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 18 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO Rhode Island FC Orange County SC

WHEN Saturday, July 4 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE Centreville Bank Stadium 11 Tidewater St. Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST myRITV, ESPN Select

RADIO 790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME Independence Day City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration

GATE GIVEAWAY Panini Official World Cup Sticker Books

POSTGAME City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show, presented by Rhode Island Energy

GAME PREVIEW Orange County SC is unbeaten in its last five regular-season games, retaining the top spot in the Western Conference standings with a 4-2 win at Miami FC on June 24 and scoring at least three goals for the second-straight road game. After 10 days of rest, the league leaders will play the fifth of their six-game road stretch in their first-ever trip to the Ocean State, looking to become just the second visiting team in 2026 to defeat Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium. Orange County leads the Western Conference with seven wins, a +7 goal differential and is tied for the second-fewest losses in the league (2) behind only the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies. OCSC comes to Pawtucket riding a five-game unbeaten run (2W-0L-3T), scoring a staggering 13 goals in that run. Having lost just once in eight road games in the regular season (4W-1L-3T), OCSC's four road wins rank second in the USL Championship in 2026, and its 15 goals away from home lead the league.

Rhode Island FC enters Saturday's game after stringing together two-straight wins across all competitions for the first time in 2026, dominating USL League One club Westchester SC 3-0 on June 6 before earning its second-largest road win in club history, 4-1 at Loudoun United FC, on June 13. After nearly one month away, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium looking for a third-straight win. Rhode Island FC has lost just once in 11 games at Centreville Bank Stadium this season across all competitions (6W-1L-4T). That record includes results against each of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference standings: Tampa Bay Rowdies (1-1), Charleston Battery (4-0) and Detroit City FC (0-0). RIFC is led by JJ Williams, who scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season and tallied his first career multi-assist game for RIFC in its dominant win at Loudoun on June 13. Williams will look to score in his third-straight game on Saturday to continue his prolific season.

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ABOUT RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL CLUB Rhode Island FC, A Club for All Rhode Island, is independently owned and operated, and is the only homegrown men's professional team in the state. It is led by co-founders Brett M. Johnson and former MLS and USMNT player Michael Parkhurst, a Rhode Island native. The club began play in 2024, advancing to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season. RIFC played the 2025 season at home in its permanent stadium in downtown Pawtucket, Centreville Bank Stadium, and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for a second-straight season. For more information visit rhodeislandfc.com.

RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL CLUB BRAND GUIDELINES For use of the primary RIFC crest, Rhode Island FC brand guidelines must be followed. The primary crest and brand guidelines are available for download here.

ABOUT CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM Located in downtown Pawtucket on the banks of the Seekonk River, Centreville Bank Stadium is a state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific stadium with a 10,500+ capacity. Centreville Bank Stadium is a gamechanger for the state of Rhode Island, supporting hundreds of jobs. Named Best New Venue of 2025 by SportsTravel Magazine, Centreville Bank Stadium is the official home of the Rhode Island FC and the multi-use venue is the flagship destination for sports and entertainment in the Ocean State, hosting other sporting and community events and concerts year-round. For more information visit centrevillebankstadium.com.

CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM BRAND GUIDELINES For use of the Centreville Bank Stadium logo, brand guidelines must be followed. The Centreville Bank Stadium logo and brand guidelines are available for download here.

2026 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now! Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-839-4950 or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

RHODE ISLAND FC MEDIA CONTACTS Thomas Caughlin, tcaughlin@rhodeislandfc.com, (619) 587-4771 Nathan Robillard, nrobillard@rhodeislandfc.com, (860) 985-0076

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Rhode Island FC Hosts City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC Today

Postgame fireworks, presented by Rhode Island Energy, to highlight memorable Independence Day game

GAMEDAY MEDIA CENTER

Gameday assets will be available for download as they are uploaded here.

Courtesy credit: Rhode Island FC

GAME PREVIEW

Orange County SC is unbeaten in its last five regular-season games, retaining the top spot in the Western Conference standings with a 4-2 win at Miami FC on June 24 and scoring at least three goals for the second-straight road game. After 10 days of rest, the league leaders will play the fifth of their six-game road stretch in their first-ever trip to the Ocean State, looking to become just the second visiting team in 2026 to defeat Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium. Orange County leads the Western Conference with seven wins, a +7 goal differential and is tied for the second-fewest losses in the league (2) behind only the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies. OCSC comes to Pawtucket riding a five-game unbeaten run (2W-0L-3T), scoring a staggering 13 goals in that run. Having lost just once in eight road games in the regular season (4W-1L-3T), OCSC's four road wins rank second in the USL Championship in 2026, and its 15 goals away from home lead the league.

Rhode Island FC enters Saturday's game after stringing together two-straight wins across all competitions for the first time in 2026, dominating USL League One club Westchester SC 3-0 on June 6 before earning its second-largest road win in club history, 4-1 at Loudoun United FC, on June 13. After nearly one month away, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium looking for a third-straight win. Rhode Island FC has lost just once in 11 games at Centreville Bank Stadium this season across all competitions (6W-1L-4T). That record includes results against each of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference standings: Tampa Bay Rowdies (1-1), Charleston Battery (4-0) and Detroit City FC (0-0). RIFC is led by JJ Williams, who scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season and tallied his first career multi-assist game for RIFC in its dominant win at Loudoun on June 13. Williams will look to score in his third-straight game on Saturday to continue his prolific season.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Orange County SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 18 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Orange County SC

WHEN

Saturday, July 4

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL

WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME

Independence Day

City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration

GATE GIVEAWAY

Panini Official World Cup Sticker Books

POSTGAME

City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show, presented by Rhode Island Energy







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

Rhode Island FC Hosts City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC Today - Rhode Island FC

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