Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Oakland Roots SC

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC plays its final match in June on Saturday, hosting Oakland Roots SC on June 20 at Phoenix Rising Stadium before the team begins its mental health break. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on 3TV, AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English) and 90MasRising (Spanish).

Saturday marks the second regular-season showdown between the two Western Conference foes, with the last match a 2-2 draw as Rising completed a dramatic late comeback at home back in March. Rising responded late with two goals in the final minutes to salvage a point on its own turf.

A single point separates the two teams in the Western Conference table after Oakland earned a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday afternoon. Rising enters the match with a 5-2-5 record and a solid 3-1-3 mark at home.

"I hope the whole team is thinking about the three points (against Oakland)," forward Ishan Sacko said. "I think we're all thinking about the three points, the coaches too."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising vs Oakland Roots SC

WHEN: Saturday, June 20 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: 3TV, AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising

EARNING RESULTS

Rising continues to find ways to earn points through consistency and resilience. Midfielder JP Scearce has been at the center of that success, playing all 90 minutes in each of Rising's regular-season matches while putting together one of his strongest seasons as a professional with four goal contributions (3G, 1A). His latest goal marked his third of the season and sixth across all competitions in Rising red.

That consistency has carried across the field, with Rising holding opponents to one goal or fewer in five of its last seven regular-season matches. The team's ability to stay composed in close games has helped it bounce back after setbacks, improving to 5-1-1 following a loss across all competitions. Currently fourth in the Western Conference and just four points out of first, Rising continues to prove it can find results in a competitive playoff race.

"We showed a lot of fight and character," Scearce said following the match in El Paso. "It's not easy going down a goal away from home. To show that fight sums up the type of team we are. We never give up and are always going to fight until the end."

RISING IN ROTATION

Rising continues to see its depth grow as players return from injury and more options become available in the rotation. After making a few changes to the starting lineup following the loss to Louisville City, Rising showed its flexibility with players moving into different roles while still maintaining consistency.

The biggest additions came on the bench, where forwards Kelvin Arase and Dominique Badji returned after lengthy injury absences, both making their first appearances since April. Forward Cyrus Kowall also returned to action for the first time since 2025, giving Rising another piece as the club continues to build momentum heading into the next stretch of the season.

"It was great for us to get (Arase and Badji) those minutes together to play," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I'm very happy with what I saw from them."

A TILT AT THE TOP OF THE WEST

The Roots head into the weekend 3rd in the West, just one spot above Rising, in a tightly packed race near the top of the table. It's coming off a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC, a result that extended a mixed run with just one win in their last five matches (1-2-2).

Away from home, the Roots have struggled to find consistency, posting a 1-1-3 record on the road. Despite the uneven stretch, Oakland still carries attacking threats led by Peter Wilson, who tops the team with 7 goals, while Wolfgang Prentice has added 5 of his own, giving the Roots multiple outlets in the final third.

"I think you just have to improve and do better for the next game," Sacko said. "That's the most important thing. We have to look forward, not backward. We have to take the positive and look forward to the game against Oakland."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

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