Strong Defensive Effort, Set Pieces Get FC Tulsa Back in Win Column at ONEOK Field

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - In its first of five consecutive league matches at home, FC Tulsa got back on track in league play Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC at ONEOK Field.

It was a slow start with both sides with just one shot for each side in the opening 25 minutes. Tulsa woke up right after that, though, as forward Logan Dorsey finished off a long throw from defender Harvey St Clair to put the Scissortails on top in the 26th minute. The back line held their own for the rest of the half to maintain the advantage heading into the break.

"The biggest thing for me is I'm just going to give it all for the team," Dorsey said. "I want to do whatever we need to win, whatever that looks like and whatever my role is, and that's what I'm here to do."

Another set piece in the 51st doubled the Tulsa lead as defender Lamar Batista headed home a free kick whipped in by midfielder Jamie Webber. That goal would essentially seal the deal as goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was able to fend off some late chances from the visitors to keep the clean sheet. Tonight's result keeps the Black and Gold unbeaten against their California counterparts.

"After our result last weekend, we definitely wanted to come out and respond the right way," Batista said. "We got back to the basics and did the little things. There's still room to improve, but with three matches in a week, our mentality is just to get through them all like we would any other day, so there's no excuses."

Dorsey scored his first goal in a Tulsa kit in his first start for the Scissortails on Wednesday night while Batista also notched his first goal of the regular season. Webber's assist on the second goal of the night made it three straight matches for the South African with an assist across all competitions.

After a rough outing at the weekend, the defense responded with their fourth regular season clean sheet of 2026. Tambakis recorded his 62nd shutout in the USL Championship, tying him with Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello for the all-time league record.

"I'm proud of the group," head coach Luke Spencer said. "I thought we were extremely organized and extremely committed to the defensive side of the game, and we followed the game plan well. It's good to get back in the win column."

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 20 as it takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 2:0 Monterey Bay FC | ONEOK FIELD | Wednesday, June 17, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Logan Dorsey 26' (Harvey St Clair)

TUL - Lamar Batista 51' (Jamie Webber)

MISCONDUCT

MB - Kelsey Egwu (Yellow) 50'

MB - Omari Glasgow (Yellow) 53'

MB - Ryuga Nakamura (Yellow) 63'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 81'

MB - Nick Ross (Yellow) 90'+4'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Lamar Batista-C, Alonzo Clarke, Ian (Delentz Pierre 78'); Grant Robinson, Jeorgio Kocevski (Giordano Colli 68'), Jamie Webber, Harvey St Clair (Lucas Stauffer 79'); Logan Dorsey (Kalil ElMedkhar 68'), Remi Cabral, Bailey Sparks (Zion Siranga 87')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Nelson Pierre

Monterey Bay FC (3-4-3) - Jacob Jackson, Kelsey Egwu (Nick Ross 65'), Zack Farnsworth, Nicholas Gordon, Stuart Ritchie (Omari Glasgow 46'), Belmar Joseph (Adrian Rebollar 76'), Ryuga Nakamura, Joel Garcia, Ilijah Paul, Sebastian Lletget (Eduardo Blancas 76'), Wesley Leggett (Anisse Saidi 77')

Subs Not Used: Ciaran Dalton, Giorgi Lomtadze

MATCH STATS: TUL | MB

GOALS: 2|0

ASSISTS: 2|0

POSSESSION: 36|64

SHOTS: 8|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 12|19

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 2|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.