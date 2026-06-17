JJ Williams, Nick Scardina Named to USL Championship Week 14/15 Team of the Week

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that forward JJ Williams and defender Nick Scardina have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Weeks 14/15. Williams and Scardina scored the first two goals in RIFC's 4-1 win at Loudoun United FC on Saturday, with Williams adding a pair of assists to complement RIFC's second-straight three-goal win.

Williams, who is on pace for one of the most prolific seasons of his USL Championship career, opened the scoring in the first half with a towering header in the 22nd minute, scoring his team-leading ninth goal of the season across all competitions. He went on to add a pair of assists in the second half, first assisting Scardina to make it 2-0 just three minutes into the half before adding another assist at the death to make it 4-1 in the 89th minute.

Williams, who is RIFC's all-time leading scorer with 28 goals, officially surpassed his eight-goal total from last season, and is just two goals shy of his highest-scoring season for the Ocean State club less than halfway through the 2026 campaign. The career game for Williams also saw him tally multiple assists for the first time in his Rhode Island FC career.

Scardina, who was equally as active in the attack, netted his second career goal for Rhode Island FC and first of his USL Championship career, slotting home the game-winner in the 48th minute. Scardina also had a productive night on the defensive end of the ball, winning three of four tackles and five of six duels while recording five recoveries and three interceptions.

The selection marks the team-leading third weekly honor of the 2026 season for Williams, and the tenth of his RIFC career, which is the most in club history. Scardina's selection is the second of his USL Championship career. Williams and Scardina return to the Team of the Week for the second time in just three weeks after earning selections in Week 12, and represent the eighth and ninth Rhode Island FC selections to the league's best eleven through Week 15:

2026 USL Championship Regular Season: Team of the Week Selections

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 3/17/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week (Bench)

3 3/24/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

5 4/7/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

8/9 5/5/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week (Bench)

12 5/26/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

14/15 6/16/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

Up next, RIFC will take a three-week break before returning to Centreville Bank Stadium for its Independence Day game vs. Orange County SC on July 4, which will conclude with RIFC's second postgame fireworks show of the summer, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

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