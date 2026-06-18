Built Different. Built for Reno.

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Reno Pro Soccer News Release







Northern Nevada men are built different.

They show up.

They work hard, keep their word, and take pride in providing for their families. They give their time to coach youth teams, volunteer in their communities, support local businesses, and help their neighbors when they're needed most.

They understand that the strongest communities aren't built by someone else. They're built by people who care enough to invest in them.

As we bring professional soccer back to Reno, these are the people we want to champion. These are the fathers, coaches, mentors, business owners, veterans, first responders, tradesmen, and community builders who make Northern Nevada special.

These are the fans we want at the foundation of our club.

Reno Pro Soccer isn't just about what happens on the pitch. It's about creating something our community can be proud of. A club that reflects the resilience and character of the people who call Northern Nevada home.

This Father's Day, give the soccer-loving dad in your life more than a gift.

Give him a place in the story from the very beginning.

A Season Ticket Deposit is an opportunity to be part of building something lasting, a club that future generations of Northern Nevadans will support, celebrate, and call their own.

The foundation is being built today.

Join us.

Got your tickets? Place a Season Ticket Deposit today and secure his spot in Reno soccer history from the very beginning.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.