Rhode Island FC Heads out West for Midweek Battle vs. Sacramento Republic FC Tonight

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After its July 4 game at FC Tulsa was postponed due to inclement weather, Sacramento Republic FC returns to action Wednesday for the first time since a 1-0 loss vs. New Mexico United on June 20. The loss vs. New Mexico was Sacramento's third in its last five regular-season games, two of which were shutout losses. Sacramento has struggled to replicate the form that saw it finish second in the Western Conference standings in 2025, and currently sits in 10th place in the West. Despite its recent struggles, Sacramento remains just two points out of the final playoff spot with three games in hand, and has a real opportunity to climb the table quickly if it can get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

After a three-week break, Rhode Island FC returned to action on July 4 with a dominant display at Centreville Bank Stadium, holding Orange County SC to a 1-1 tie. Despite not getting the win, the Ocean State club continued to look incredibly strong in the final third: RIFC dominated the statsheet in shots (24-2), corners (10-2), touches in the opponent's box (44-9) and crosses (29-8) against the Western Conference leaders. Its 24 shots were the most it has taken in a regular-season game in club history, while the two shots it faced were the fewest in regular-season club history.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Heart Health Stadium to take on Sacramento Republic FC in Week 19 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Sacramento Republic FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Wednesday, July 8

10:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Heart Health Park

1600 Exposition Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95815

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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