New Team Set to Join the AF1

Duluth, Minn. - Sept 24, 2025 - The Minnesota Monsters (formerly the Duluth Harbor Monsters) are joining the AF1 league for the 2026 season. Under new ownership, the two-time national champions are taking their skills, dedication and entertainment to the next level. This strategic move will ensure the longevity of the team and give fans a legacy to honor.

The AF1 was founded in September 2024 and completed its first season in 2025 with eight founding members. The Commissioner, Jeff Fisher, says, "The AF1 features all the exciting and fast-paced action that fans have come to know from Arena Football." Fisher continued, "The AF1 is excited to announce the Minnesota Monsters as the newest expansion team for the 2026 season. The AF1 looks forward to having them at Arena Football University next week in Chicago." Last year, the league launched its games on the television channel, VICE TV, and will continue to feature games on national TV.

The move into the AF1 was not a lightly considered decision. We have weighed all our options extensively," says new owner Jake Lambert. "We recognize first and foremost the need to give our hometown the best version of us as possible. This move will give Duluth and the rest of our state that." That same commitment was emphasized by team leadership. "This move was strategic for many reasons but at the end of the day, our bottom line is giving our fans the best experience possible. We believe the AF1 is our best chance to do that," said CEO and General Manager Steve Walters.

More information about the 2026 season schedule will be coming soon. The previous website will be under construction before debuting as the Minnesota Monsters' official page.

The Minnesota Monsters were founded in September 2025 and are a part of the AF1 League. The ownership, Jake Lambert and Steve Walters, are committed to building a legacy in Duluth, Minnesota. The experience of arena football cannot be matched, and all of Minnesota deserves to have a team to believe in. Believe in the Dream. Join Monsters Nation.







