AF1 Daily Transactions - September 24, 2025

Another wave of signings is in as AF1 teams continue to lock in talent ahead of the 2026 season. Albany strengthens its secondary with two defensive backs, Washington adds size up front, and Kentucky brings in three offensive playmakers. Notably, wide receiver Phillip Barnett makes his return to arena football, bringing veteran experience to Kentucky's roster.

The following players have been signed:

Tairiq Stewart - Washington - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - North Carolina A&T

Marcus Barnes - Albany - DB - 6'3", 209 lb - William & Mary

Angelo Grose - Albany - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Michigan State

Phillip Barnett - Kentucky - WR - 6'3", 220 lb - Toledo

De'Jahn Warren - Kentucky - DB - 6'0", 180 lb - Jackson State

Dez Epps - Kentucky - WR - 5'9", 180 lb - Idaho

