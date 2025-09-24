NAL Unveils 2026 Schedule

CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League officially reveals its schedule for the 2026 season. The National Arena League is set for nine teams to compete within its 13 Week Regular season against league opponents. The league recognizes teams may schedule non-league opponents prior to and after Week One see below for all National Arena League Regular Season Games the standings will reflect victories from these regular season games the winners of those games will advance to the league's post season rounds which includes the National Arena League Championship.

NAL Preseason - February 28

Non-League Opponent: Pueblo Punishers, Louisiana Rouxgaroux

Week 1 - March 7

Amarillo @ Louisiana

Colorado @ Pueblo

Bye Week: Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm

Non-League Opponent: Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Dallas Bulls

Week 2 - March 13-14

Pueblo @ Omaha

Sioux City @ Amarillo

Colorado @ Dallas

Southwest Kansas @ Louisiana

Non-League Opponent: Salina Liberty

Week 3 - March 21

Dallas @ Pueblo

Omaha @ Salina

Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits, Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans, Louisiana Rouxgaroux, Southwest Kansas Storm.

Week 4 - March 28

Omaha @ Southwest Kansas

Louisiana @ Amarillo

Colorado @ Salina

Sioux City @ Pueblo

Bye Week: Dallas Bulls

Week 5 - April 4

Amarillo @ Dallas

Colorado @ Southwest Kansas

Sioux City @ Omaha

Pueblo @ Salina

Bye Week: Louisiana Rouxgaroux

Week 6 - April 11

Louisiana @ Pueblo

Amarillo @ Colorado

Sioux City @ Southwest Kansas

Bye Week: Omaha Beef, Salina Liberty, Dallas Bulls

Week 7 - April 18-19

Omaha @ Colorado

Salina @ Sioux City

Dallas @ Louisiana

Southwest Kansas @ Amarillo

Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers

Week 8 - April 25

Pueblo @ Sioux City

Dallas @ Omaha

Southwest Kansas @ Amarillo

Bye Week: Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans, Louisiana Rouxgaroux

Week 9 - May 2

Omaha @ Amarillo

Salina @ Louisiana

Pueblo @ Colorado

Southwest Kansas @ Dallas

Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits

Week 10 - May 9

Salina @ Southwest Kansas

Amarillo @ Sioux City

Dallas @ Colorado

Louisiana @ Omaha

Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers

Week 11 - May 14-17

Louisiana @ Dallas

Omaha @ Sioux City

Salina @ Amarillo

Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers, Colorado Spartans, Southwest Kansas Storm

Week 12 - May 22-24

Sioux City @ Salina

Pueblo @ Dallas

Colorado @ Omaha

Louisiana @ Southwest Kansas

Bye Week: Amarillo Warbirds

Week 13 - May 30

Southwest Kansas @ Sioux City

Dallas @ Louisiana

Amarillo @ Pueblo

Salina @ Colorado

Bye Week: Omaha Beef

For more information about the National Arena League visit thenationalarenaleauge.com.







