NAL Unveils 2026 Schedule
Published on September 23, 2025 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release
CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League officially reveals its schedule for the 2026 season. The National Arena League is set for nine teams to compete within its 13 Week Regular season against league opponents. The league recognizes teams may schedule non-league opponents prior to and after Week One see below for all National Arena League Regular Season Games the standings will reflect victories from these regular season games the winners of those games will advance to the league's post season rounds which includes the National Arena League Championship.
NAL Preseason - February 28
Non-League Opponent: Pueblo Punishers, Louisiana Rouxgaroux
Week 1 - March 7
Amarillo @ Louisiana
Colorado @ Pueblo
Bye Week: Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm
Non-League Opponent: Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Dallas Bulls
Week 2 - March 13-14
Pueblo @ Omaha
Sioux City @ Amarillo
Colorado @ Dallas
Southwest Kansas @ Louisiana
Non-League Opponent: Salina Liberty
Week 3 - March 21
Dallas @ Pueblo
Omaha @ Salina
Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits, Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans, Louisiana Rouxgaroux, Southwest Kansas Storm.
Week 4 - March 28
Omaha @ Southwest Kansas
Louisiana @ Amarillo
Colorado @ Salina
Sioux City @ Pueblo
Bye Week: Dallas Bulls
Week 5 - April 4
Amarillo @ Dallas
Colorado @ Southwest Kansas
Sioux City @ Omaha
Pueblo @ Salina
Bye Week: Louisiana Rouxgaroux
Week 6 - April 11
Louisiana @ Pueblo
Amarillo @ Colorado
Sioux City @ Southwest Kansas
Bye Week: Omaha Beef, Salina Liberty, Dallas Bulls
Week 7 - April 18-19
Omaha @ Colorado
Salina @ Sioux City
Dallas @ Louisiana
Southwest Kansas @ Amarillo
Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers
Week 8 - April 25
Pueblo @ Sioux City
Dallas @ Omaha
Southwest Kansas @ Amarillo
Bye Week: Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans, Louisiana Rouxgaroux
Week 9 - May 2
Omaha @ Amarillo
Salina @ Louisiana
Pueblo @ Colorado
Southwest Kansas @ Dallas
Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits
Week 10 - May 9
Salina @ Southwest Kansas
Amarillo @ Sioux City
Dallas @ Colorado
Louisiana @ Omaha
Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers
Week 11 - May 14-17
Louisiana @ Dallas
Omaha @ Sioux City
Salina @ Amarillo
Bye Week: Pueblo Punishers, Colorado Spartans, Southwest Kansas Storm
Week 12 - May 22-24
Sioux City @ Salina
Pueblo @ Dallas
Colorado @ Omaha
Louisiana @ Southwest Kansas
Bye Week: Amarillo Warbirds
Week 13 - May 30
Southwest Kansas @ Sioux City
Dallas @ Louisiana
Amarillo @ Pueblo
Salina @ Colorado
Bye Week: Omaha Beef
For more information about the National Arena League visit thenationalarenaleauge.com.
