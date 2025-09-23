Major Arena Soccer League Awards Men's and Women's Team to the Sacramento-Cordova Region

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today that league owners have voted unanimously to award two expansion teams to the Sacramento-Cordova region - with the addition of both a men's team and a women's team for MASL and MASLW, respectively. The teams will debut in the Fall of 2027 at the pending new Cordova Arena. Select MASL games are broadcast on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The proposed Cordova Arena would become a new home for sports, concerts, and community events in Rancho Cordova - including hosting the new Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) teams. The arena is part of a larger vision to create a vibrant destination that drives economic growth and brings people together through year-round entertainment.

"Bringing a Major Arena Soccer League team to Rancho Cordova means our new arena will be anchored by one of the most exciting, high-energy sports around. Arena soccer is fast, fun, and built for families, and fans across the region are going to love it," said Charanjeet Tiwana-Purewal, Co-Founder, President of KozPure Development. "This team will not only fill the arena with excitement, but also spark new life in the surrounding development, creating a destination for sports and entertainment that Rancho Cordova can be proud of."

With teams across the United States and Mexico, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is the premier professional arena soccer league in the world. The league traces its roots back to the original arena soccer movement of the 1970s, a fast-paced and high-scoring version of the sport that quickly gained a loyal following.

Today, the MASL represents the highest level of arena soccer globally, combining world-class talent with an electric in-arena experience built for families and fans of all ages. The league boasts talent from across the globe featuring over 30 countries. Many of the league's players also represent their home countries in beach soccer, futsal, mini-football and outdoor soccer.

Together with the MASL, Kozpure will harness the region's ingrained passion for sports, showcase the excitement of arena soccer, and build a new community of fans in Rancho Cordova and throughout Northern California.

"Rancho Cordova is an incredible market for the Major Arena Soccer League," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "Fans in this region have a long history of supporting their teams and an undeniable passion for soccer that continues to grow year after year. With strong and committed ownership in Kozpure, we know this team is built on a solid foundation. The new arena and surrounding development will provide a first-class home for both the team and the community, creating one of the most exciting environments in our league. We can't wait to see MASL action come to Rancho Cordova."

For more information on the project and to receive updates, visit: www.dova-masl.com. To learn more about the league, visit: MASL's website.







