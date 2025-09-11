Seattle Storm Clinch Spot in 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm has officially clinched a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google. This is the franchise's 20th playoff berth and ninth in the last ten years.

The Storm (23-21) is currently in eighth place after completing the team's final game of the regular season.

Seattle is led by 10x All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, who set the Storm franchise field goals record (320) while becoming the third player in WNBA history to make 300 field goals in a single season. Ogwumike's 51.9% field-goal percentage is the third-best in WNBA history by a player while taking at least 150 three-pointers. Skylar Diggins has continued her success during her second season with Seattle, setting a franchise record of 14 assists in a single game and became the only guard under 6 feet tall to block four shots in a half during the Storm's matchup against the Fever on 8/26. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Gabby Williams racked up 99 steals, the most of any player this season and tied for the second-most in a single season in WNBA history. Ezi Magbegor set the Storm franchise blocks record with a league-high 96 rejections. Rookie sensation Dominique Malonga leads all reserves in total FGM (145), rebounds (195), points in the paint (263) and double-doubles (4) this season.

Seattle leads the league in steals (8.5) and blocks (5.1) per game this season, while ranking third in assists per game (21.3). The Storm also ranks atop the league in fast-break points (12.9) and points off turnovers (17.6). The Storm became just the fourth team in WNBA history to shoot at least 60% from the field in multiple games within a single season.

The first round of playoffs is a best-of-three series with a 1-1-1 format. The higher seed will host Games 1 and 3, and the lower seed will host Game 2. The semifinals will be played as a best-of-five series (2-2-1). For the first time, the WNBA Finals are expanding to a best-of-seven series using a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 5 and 7 if needed. The postseason begins September 14 and could run as late as October 19.

Opponent and game times for the 2025 Storm playoffs presented by Symetra will be announced at a later date.







