Postgame Notes: NYL 75, WAS 66

LIBERTY 75 | MYSTICS 66

NEW YORK (26-17) | WASHINGTON (16-28)

Sept. 9, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 19 22 20 14 75

MYSTICS 12 14 24 16 66

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK WASHINGTON

POINTS Meesseman (19) Iriafen (16)

REBOUNDS Jones (11) Iriafen (6)

ASSISTS Ionescu (9) Auston, Citron (4)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

New York is now 11-0 when the starting lineup of Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart finishes a game.

Jonquel Jones recorded her 102nd career double-double with 12 points (4-for-11 FG, 4-for-5 FT) and 11 rebounds. The Liberty improved to 34-0 when Jones eclipses the 10-10 mark.

Emma Meesseman led the game in scoring with 19 points (7-for-11 FG, 1-for-2 3FG, 4-for-4 FT) and a plus/minus of +17 - her third-highest finish this season. Her 63.6% shooting from the floor is her best this season on at least 11 attempts.

Tonight marked Breanna Stewart's 31st career game logging at least 14 points (5-for-12 FG, 1-for-2 3FG, 3-for-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. She now has the third-most qualifying games in WNBA history, breaking her previous tie with Lisa Leslie, and leads the Liberty all-time with 14 such games.

Stewart gained sole possession of the No. 3 spot on New York's all-time blocks leaderboard. Her block tonight broke her tie with Tina Charles and brought her Liberty career total to 152.

For the 12th time this season, Natasha Cloud tallied at least 11 points (4-for-9 FG, 1-for-3 3FG, 2-for-2 FT) and five assists.

The Liberty outrebounded the Mystics 36-29. New York is now 12-1 when out-rebounding its opponent.

New York's reserves combined for 29 points (11-for-21 FG, 3-for-5 3FG, 4-for-4 FT), outscoring Washington's bench (14 points). With nine rebounds as well, the bench is now tied for the fourth-most such games this season with eight and holds a 7-1 record in those contests.







