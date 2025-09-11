Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - September 11

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings close out the 2025 season on Thursday when they host the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff at a sold-out College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The sellout marks the ninth of 2025 for Dallas and eighth of the regular season. Thursday's game will be the Wings' annual Fan Appreciation Night. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of 10 golden ticket giveaways featuring signed jerseys, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, JBL Party Box Speakers and more. Fans can also celebrate Paige Bueckers' historical rookie season with an exclusive t-shirt giveaway. In addition, the Wings will be giving away a trip to the 2026 All-Star Game to three 2025 Season Ticket Members who have renewed for the 2026 season.

The Wings (9-34) will look to level the season series with the Mercury (27-16). Both squads have defended their home courts, with Phoenix winning both contests at PHX Arena this year and Dallas scoring a 98-89 win at College Park Center back on July 3. Aziaha James shined in that contest with a career-high 28 points. The Mercury have clinched the No. 4 seed in the WNBA Playoffs regardless of Thursday's outcome and will face the No. 5 seed New York Liberty in the first round.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area on KFAA29 and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Mercury Schedule & Results

6/11 @ PHX L, 80-93

7/3 @ DAL W, 98-89

7/7 @ PHX L, 72-102

9/11 @ DAL 7 p.m. CT

Phoenix leads the all-time series 50-33

Game Status Report

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out (Right Shoulder)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Right Knee)

JJ Quinerly - Out (Left Knee)

Li Yueru - Out (Left Knee)







