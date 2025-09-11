Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Connecticut Sun 72

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (30-14) vs. CONNECTICUT SUN (11-33)

Game 44 | September 10, 2025 | Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 31 20 20 17 88

Connecticut 13 15 30 14 72

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Connecticut

Points Griner (17) Mabrey (22)

Rebounds Caldwell (9) Morrow (10)

Assists Paopao (6) Rivers/Mabrey (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, improving to 5-1 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Connecticut Sun is now 33-34 overall and 13-22 on the road. The Dream won the 2025 season series 4-1.

With their 30th win and the conclusion of the regular season, Atlanta secured the best win percentage in franchise history (.682) and doubled their win total from last year. They finished 17-6 at home, 14-8 on the road, and 15-6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Dream closed the regular season undefeated in September (5-0) and carry a six-game winning streak into the playoffs.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Rhyne Howard: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists - including 9 points from three. She became just the ninth player in WNBA history to hit 100 threes in a season, and the first in Dream history.

Brittney Griner: Team-high 17 points, 4 blocks. Surpassed Swin Cash for 16th place on the WNBA all-time rebounds list. Marked her fifth time leading the team in scoring this season.

Brionna Jones: 13 points, 7 rebounds. Finished the season as the WNBA leader in offensive rebounds (136), ranking 5th all-time for a single season.

Naz Hillmon: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist. Closed the season as the Dream's leader in defensive rebounds and tied for total rebounds.

Nia Coffey: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks off the bench in just 10 minutes - her sixth double-figure game of the season.

Maya Caldwell: 9 rebounds, 3 points, 2 assists, leading the team in boards for the first time this season.

Te-Hina Paopao: 6 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds. Marked her 15th start and sixth time leading the Dream in assists.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Paopao ignited the offense after a steal and dish to Hillmon for a quick two after a pair of made free throws from Jones to open the scoring.

Howard continued the momentum with a three-pointer followed by a smooth layup from Paopao.

Gray hit her first shot from deep off a dime from Howard, helping sustain the early momentum.

Coffey and Canada added their first points off the bench with two interior finishes to boost the lead into double digits.

Howard and Coffey closed out the first quarter with two consecutive three-pointers off two defensive steals.

Atlanta led 31-13 after notching a 13-2 scoring run to head into the second quarter.

Q2

Jones continued the trend, jumping out with the first bucket for the second quarter.

Jones provided a key pass to Hillmon for a quick touch inside and responded with a made free throw to grow the lead to a 20-point deficit.

Gray buried her second triple, while Griner chipped in four points in the paint.

Coffey closed out the second quarter with her second triple, reaching double figures in under 10 minutes off the bench.

In the opening half, Atlanta was efficient at the line, hitting 83.35% of free throws, while finishing 58.45% of their attempts in the paint.

The Dream took a 51-28 lead into halftime, having outpaced the Sun by 10 in the second quarter.

Q3

Gray got the second half started with her third shot from deep, off a clean assist from Paopao.

Paopao answered with a drive to the rim, followed by another inside finish from Jones.

Griner continued to power the inside combing through for a smooth layup, while Canada knocked down two at the line.

Paopao triggered a momentum shift with a steal, setting up Jones for the bucket before scoring again to control the lead.

A late layup from Paopao pushed the lead back to double figures as the third quarter ended with a 71-58 advantage.

Q4

Howard followed in pursuit adding her third three-pointer to open the final quarter.

Howard remained active on defense with a steal and transitional layup after Griner added two inside.

Hillmon got in on the action from beyond the arc, hitting her first three-pointer to contribute to the team's nine total.

Caldwell closed out the game strong, adding a late three off the bench to put the finishing touch on the 88-72 win.







