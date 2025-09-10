Valkyries Fall in Seattle; Storm Clinch Final Playoff Spot
Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
In a game with what felt like playoff intensity, the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm went back and forth in the final minutes as the Storm came out on top, with a 74-73 victory.
There were four lead changes in the final three minutes of action as both teams hit some difficult shots. After trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, Janelle Salaün hit a 3-pointer to give the Valkyries a one-point lead, but on the ensuing possession, Storm guard Erica Wheeler hit her fifth 3-pointer of the night to regain the lead for Seattle.
Then with 41.4 seconds remaining and Iliana Rupert inbounding the ball, Veronica Burton found Rupert for an open look for three that once again gave the Valkyries a one-point lead. But, it was Wheeler again who was able to make the clutch shot for the Storm. After a Nneka Ogwumike miss, Seattle recorded an offensive rebound and found Wheeler at the top of the key, who then pulled up from 16 feet to hit the game-winning bucket with 18.5 seconds remaining.
The Valkyries had one more chance to win it, but Janelle Salaün missed two shots on the final possession at Climate Pledge Arena.
Four Valkyries scored in double figures on the night. Janelle Salaün scored a game-high 22 points, Temi Fágbénlé and Veronica Burton recorded 13 points and Kaila Charles finished the game with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
BURTON'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Veronica Burton recorded 14 points and 11 assists in the contest, her fifth double-double of the season, tying Kayla Thornton for the most on the team.
SEEDING IMPLICATIONS
Seattle clinched a postseason berth with the victory, and can finish the season as the seventh or eight seed. Golden State currently sits in seventh place and can finish either as the six, seven or eight seed. Full Playoff Picture
THIRD QUARTER RUN
The Valkyries trailed by three points until a 13-0 third quarter run, including two Janelle Salaün triples in the span, turning the three-point deficit to a 10-point advantage.
Janelle Salaün scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter.
ZANDALASINI RETURNS
After missing the previous eight games due to a left calf injury, Cecilia Zandalasini return to the lineup on Tuesday night, playing four minutes.
UP NEXT
The Valkyries complete their inaugural regular season on Thursday night against the Minnesota Lynx (5 p.m.; KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento), NBATV (National) before opening up the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 14.
