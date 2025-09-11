Game Preview: Valkyries at Lynx - 9/11/25

Published on September 10, 2025

The Golden State Valkyries complete their 2025 regular season on Thursday night against the Minnesota Lynx with major seeding implications on the line.

With a win on Thursday, the Valkyries will finish in sixth place and meet the Las Vegas Aces or Atlanta Dream in the first round. With a loss, the Valkyries will be the eighth seed and have a rematch against the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx.

The Valkyries and Lynx have met three times this season, with Minnesota winning all three matchups. Most recently, Minnesota defeated Golden State 78-72 at Chase Center on Sept. 6, with guard Natisha Hiedeman scoring a season-high 24 points off the bench for Minnesota.

Valkyries at Lynx

Thursday, Sept. 11 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

In a game with what felt like playoff intensity, the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm went back and forth in the final minutes as the Storm came out on top, with a 74-73 victory. There were four lead changes in the final three minutes of action as both teams hit some difficult shots. After trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, Janelle Salaün hit a 3-pointer to give the Valkyries a one-point lead, but on the ensuing possession, Storm guard Erica Wheeler hit her fifth 3-pointer of the night to regain the lead for Seattle.

Then with 41.4 seconds remaining and Iliana Rupert inbounding the ball, Veronica Burton found Rupert for an open look for three that once again gave the Valkyries a one-point lead. But, it was Wheeler again who was able to make the clutch shot for the Storm. After a Nneka Ogwumike miss, Seattle recorded an offensive rebound and found Wheeler at the top of the key, who then pulled up from 16 feet to hit the game-winning bucket with 18.5 seconds remaining. » Full Game Recap

JANELLE'S CAREER-HIGH

Rookie Janelle Salaün scored a career-high 22 points on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. Salaün shot an incredibly efficient 8-for-13 (61.5%) from the field and 5-for-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range.

Salaün has scored in double figures in 13 of her last 15 games. Since the All-Star Break, Janelle Salaün is one of just three players in the league to average 12 or more points per game on 45 percent shooting (MIN: 2 3PM Per Game) and 40 percent 3-point shooting, along with Jackie Young (LVA) and Sonia Citron (WAS).

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Lynx have already cliched home-court advantage in the playoffs, locking up the No. 1 seed with their win over the Connecticut Sun last week. Minnesota has been the most consistent team all season and currently leads the league in both offensive rating (109.8) and defensive rating (98.1). They also lead the WNBA in points (86.4 PPG), field goal percentage (47.2%), 3-point percentage (38.0%), and assists (23.4 APG).

Napheesa Collier, an MVP candidate, is having one of the best seasons of her career, ranking in the top five in the league in scoring (23.1 PPG), steals (1.6 SPG) and blocks (1.6 PPG). Guard Courtney Williams ranks second in the league in assists, while Kayla McBride has made the second most 3-pointers in the league this season.







