Veronica Burton's Historic Most Improved Player Resume

September 15, 2025

In one calendar year, Veronica Burton went from being cut and unprotected in the expansion draft to a top-performing player on the winningest expansion team in WNBA history. Burton firmly established herself as the WNBA's Most Improved Player, going from one start and 3.1 points per game in 2024 to starting in all 44 games for the Valkyries and averaging 11.9 points per contest. Burton also averaged a team-best 6.0 assists per game this season and led the Valkyries in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27) as the only WNBA player this season to accomplish that feat.

In addition to being the offensive initiator and lead playmaker, Burton was tasked with taking over as a go-to scorer after All-Star forward Kayla Thornton's injury. On Aug. 13, she set a franchise record for most points in a game (30) and less than a week later, she etched a new single-game franchise record for assists (14). Before this season, Burton had never scored more than 15 points in a WNBA game nor had double-digit assists. This year, she had surpassed 15 points 11 times and had eight games with 10 or more assists.

Defensively, Burton keyed in on the opposing team's most dynamic guard with relentless on-ball tenacity. Burton had signature defensive performances throughout the year, particularly containing guards such as Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Paige Bueckers, who were held well below their typical efficiency.

With just three years of prior WNBA experience under her belt, Burton was thrust into an expansion team environment in which she was one of the veteran leaders and prominent voices. She led both vocally and through her actions as someone Head Coach Natalie Nakase could consistently rely on to execute the gameplan.

"Whatever we ask from V [Veronica Burton], she executes," Nakase said. "She'll do whatever it takes to win. She's able to push through fatigue and has the mental toughness to stay calm, collected and composed for the team. She's taking a heavy load on offense and defense - one of the toughest players I've ever coached."

In teammate Kate Martin's eyes, not only is Burton the WNBA's Most Improved Player, she's the Most Valuable Player in the Valkyries' historic playoff berth.

"She's our leader and best player," Martin said. "To go from getting cut last year to being the most improved this year is remarkable. I'm grateful I don't play against her anymore."







