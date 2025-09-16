Game 2 Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx - 9/17/25

The Golden State Valkyries are in a must-win scenario, hosting the Minnesota Lynx for Game 2 of their first-round series at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday (7 p.m. PT). Due to a scheduling conflict and a previously scheduled Lavar Cup event at Chase Center, the electric environment of Ballhalla, which included a league record season attendance filled with loud, passionate fans, will take over the NHL's San Jose Sharks home for the night.

"We have faith in our fans that they're going to continue to show out for us," Veronica Burton, recently named the WNBA's Most Improved Player, said. "Wherever we play, we're going to bring our basketball. So, we're confident, we're excited, it's another opportunity to compete."

Game 2: Valkyries at Lynx

Tipoff: 10 a.m.

WATCH: ESPN (National)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Despite jumping out to a double-digit first quarter lead, the Golden State Valkyries trailed by as many as 36 points in their 101-72 Game 1 loss to the Lynx in Minnesota on Sunday. The Valkyries had four starters score in double figures, paced by Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini's 14 points apiece. Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 20 points, while Natisha Hiedeman led all reserves with 18 points. Establishing themselves as the league's best team at defending the rim in the regular season, Golden State was outscored 44-18 in the paint. » Full Game Recap

BURTON WINS MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year, the league announced Monday. Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next. Burton led the Valkyries in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27) as the only WNBA player this season to accomplish that feat. » Full Story

GAME 1 TAKEAWAYS

Game 1 was an offensive mismatch as the Minnesota Lynx shot a significantly higher field goal (51.5 FG%) and 3-point percentage (41.7 3PT%) than the Valkyries' field goal percentage (33.9 FG%).That said, the Valkyries led by seven after the first quarter and sank five of their nine total 3-pointers in the frame - another sign of their perimeter shooting directly affecting the game's outcome.

"I think we had a pretty good first half," Burton said postgame. "They are a very good team, so if you want to beat them, we have to be consistent. Our game is a 40-minute game; we just played a solid half, but we need the second half as well. That's what we're gonna focus on going into the next one."

Head Coach Natalie Nakase is still supremely confident in her group, maintaining that the top seeded Lynx had simplydone what they're supposed to do at home and the Valkyries have a chance to do the same on Wednesday.

"They're supposed to win here at home," Nakase said. "Now we get to go home, now we get to go to Ballhalla in front of our amazing fans and play with the love and support that we always have. And we've got to do our job.







