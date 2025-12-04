Professional Indoor Football Returns To Grand Island For The 2026 Season

Published on December 4, 2025 under The Arena League (TAL)

Grand Island, NE: From the arena floor of the Heartland Events Center, and as part of the opening elements to the Five Points Bank Golden Club Banquet, officials from The Arena League proudly announced today that Grand Island, Nebraska has been awarded the second of it's three planned expansion teams for the 2026 season. The yet-to-be-named team will be playing home games at the Heartland Events Center. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire a local staff, involve local business leaders in the ownership group, the sale of season tickets, and even have the community name the team.

This announcement comes after months of preparation for league operations, visits to explore communities and arenas all over the Midwest and Central portion of the US, and building relationships with key officials within Grand Island. Led by league commissioner, Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, the league recently announced the addition of Memphis, TN and will be announcing one additional community over the coming weeks to join both the five current teams, Memphis, and Grand Island. "The show of passion to have professional football return to Grand Island along with the positive reception that we received from Kyler Tarwater and his staff at the arena and other leaders in the local business community made the city a clear choice," explained Brown, "We are very proud to announce Grand Island, Nebraska as one of The Arena League's newest teams." Grand Island will remember it's first indoor football team, the Nebraska Danger who won games and the hearts of big crowds for nine seasons beginning in 2011. The arena League version of the sports is designed to bring event more excitement to fans but within an economical business model designed to ensure the longevity of its teams. Created by experienced and passionate executives in the professional sports industry. The Arena League has been designed to present the popular sport of arena football in a fresh manner and to better entertain fans on and off the field. With a faster pace of play, fewer players crowding the small field, and even fan rated systems for referees, The Arena League is as exciting as it is unique. The game features a very high-level of player as well with plans to offer opportunities to former NFL players using the league to work their way back up the ladder of professional football, along with talented young players fresh out of college. The new team is also offering a chance for the good people of Grand Island to get involved. "While the league is prepared to own and operate the team, we feel that it will grow stronger roots in Nebraska if it were owned, at least in part, by local leaders who want to invest in something designed to be good for their hometown," stated Brown. "I want to speak with interested people personally about being part of this team with us."

A look at the future arena seating layout was also presented today. "Football at the Heartland Events Center has been a remarkable experience from sight lines and close proximity to the action all the way through to the post-game autograph sessions," said league owner, Jeff Holmes, "We are also excited to be adding field-level suites complete with luxury perks and unmatched interaction with the game." The team is now accepting deposits (starting at $11 per seat) on season tickets which start at just $110. Tickets to an individual game are as affordable as $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Additionally, the team announced a unique "Name-The-Team Contest". "The Arena League was clear that this is the communities team and they want input from us, the people of Grand Island on what it should be called, what the logo should represent, and how it should be positioned within our city. Passion for a revival of the Nebraska Danger name have already been submitted which is a great start," stated Tim Brown. Winners participating in this contest will be entered to win prizes such as season tickets and a chance to lead the team onto the field at a home game.

