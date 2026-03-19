Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Called up to Australia Men's National Team
Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington has been called up to the Australian Men's National Team for the upcoming FIFA international window, where the Socceroos will face Cameroon and Curaçao in a pair of friendly matches. The call-up marks Herrington's first selection to the senior national team.
Herrington will join Head Coach Tony Popovic's squad from Sunday, March 22, through Wednesday, April 1, in Australia. The Socceroos will face Cameroon on Friday, March 27, in Sydney before taking on Curaçao on Tuesday, March 31, in Melbourne. The matches serve as Australia's final fixtures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Herrington, 18, earns his first international call-up while in his debut MLS season with Colorado. The defender has made four appearances for the Rapids, scoring his first MLS goal in his home debut against Portland on February 28. His performance earned him a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2.
The Brisbane, Australia, native joined the Rapids from Brisbane Roar (A-League Men), where he made 29 appearances and scored two goals after signing with the first team in September 2024. He made his professional debut on December 14, 2024, starting in a road match against Western Sydney Wanderers.
Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Herrington began his football career with Brisbane Roar Youth in 2023 following time with Taringa Rovers and Toowong FC's respective academies.
At the youth international level, Herrington has represented Australia at the U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels. He made four appearances with the U-19s at the 2024 ASEAN U-19 Boys Championship, where Australia finished third. He later featured in seven matches for the U-20s and was part of the squad that won the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup. Herrington has also earned four appearances with the U-18s.
"We're very happy for him, very proud," said Head Coach Matt Wells. "It's always great when players get to represent their country, especially someone like Lucas who's so young. Getting that first call-up to the senior squad is recognition of the hard work he's put in here, but also of the work we're all doing here, and the way that we're playing has allowed him to show his potential and abilities."
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