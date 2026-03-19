MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Houston Dynamo FC forward Nick Markanich for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Markanich an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for serious foul play in the 93rd+ minute of Houston's match against Portland Timbers on March 14th.

Markanich will serve his red card suspension during Houston Dynamo FC's match against FC Dallas on Saturday, March 21. The additional match suspension will be served during Houston's match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 4.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC forward Nick Markanich for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 93rd+ minute of Houston's match against Portland Timbers on March 14th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Valenzuela an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for serious foul play in the 69th minute of Cincinnati's match against the New England Revolution on March 15th.

Valenzuela will serve his red card suspension during FC Cincinnati's match against CF Montreal on Sunday, March 22. The additional match suspension will be served during Cincinnati's match against Red Bull New York on Saturday, April 4.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2026

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