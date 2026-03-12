MLS NEXT Announces New Leadership

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced new leadership for MLS NEXT, naming longtime league executive and accomplished coach Stephanie Savino as General Manager of Business and Commercial Operations and elevating former MLS goalkeeper and current league executive Luis Robles to General Manager, Sporting.

Savino and Robles will guide the continued growth and evolution of MLS NEXT, the premier youth development platform in North America, aligning business excellence with elite sporting standards to further strengthen the player pathway across the U.S. and Canada. Both will report to Ali Curtis, MLS NEXT Pro President and MLS Executive Vice President of Sporting Development.

"Stephanie and Luis are exceptional leaders who embody the values and ambition of MLS NEXT," said Curtis. "Stephanie brings a unique combination of strategic vision, commercial expertise, and authentic coaching experience that will elevate MLS NEXT. Luis has quickly made a tremendous impact on the sporting side through his leadership and credibility across our academies. During this incredible time for our sport with the World Cup in North America and so much energy behind youth soccer, they position MLS NEXT for continued growth and long-term success."

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT represents the highest level of youth soccer competition in North America. In 2026, MLS NEXT includes 272 clubs in the MLS NEXT Academy Division and 156 clubs the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division (318 total clubs), featuring more than 2,460 teams and more than 53,000 players. The platform hosts marquee events such as the Generation adidas Cup, a competition that features MLS academies and other top clubs from around the world.

In her role as General Manager of Business and Commercial Operations, Savino will lead governance, strategy, communication, and commercial growth for MLS NEXT. She will oversee club relations, compliance, marketing, events, broadcast, partnerships, and cross-functional collaboration across the League. Savino will also manage MLS NEXT long-term strategic planning while working closely with Robles to ensure alignment between business operations and sporting priorities.

"MLS NEXT sits at the heart of the player development pathway in North America, and I am proud to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for the sport in North America," said Savino. "Our responsibility is to create an environment where clubs, players, and coaches can thrive. I look forward to working alongside Luis and our clubs as we continue to elevate MLS NEXT for the next generation."

Savino brings nearly a decade of experience at Major League Soccer, most recently serving as Senior Director with a focus on the League's enterprise partnership with adidas. Over her tenure, she has held progressive leadership roles across strategy, commercial development, and operations. Prior to MLS, Savino worked in sports marketing and brand management, including roles at Ralph Lauren.

Savino currently serves as Head Coach of Morris Elite SC, a semi-professional women's team based in Madison, New Jersey. She guided the club to consecutive Metropolitan Division championships in 2022 and 2023 and an Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2023. She holds a U.S. Soccer A-Senior license and a Master of Science in Recreation & Sport Science with a concentration in Soccer Coaching from Ohio University. A Long Island native, Savino played Division I soccer and lacrosse at Siena College and has coached across the youth, collegiate, and semi-professional levels, including experience with the U.S. Soccer Youth National teams.

As General Manager, Sporting, Robles will oversee all technical and sporting aspects of MLS NEXT. He will lead MLS and MLS NEXT Elite Academy Directors and technical staff, guiding competition standards, talent evaluation, player development initiatives, and implementation of sporting strategy across the platform, as well as MLS NEXT long-term strategic planning in partnership with Savino.

Robles joined MLS NEXT in 2023 as Technical Director, providing sporting leadership and guidance to academy directors and technical staff. Prior to his work with MLS NEXT, Robles had a distinguished 14-year professional playing career in Major League Soccer and in Germany. Named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015, Robles spent eight seasons with Red Bull New York before concluding his career in 2020 with Inter Miami CF. He holds the MLS record for most consecutive regular season starts, appearing in the Red Bulls' starting lineup 183 straight times from 2012 to 2018. On the international stage, Robles earned three caps with the U.S. Men's National Team. During his playing career, he served as an Executive Board Member of the MLS Players Association.

"MLS NEXT has transformed elite youth soccer in North America, and I'm excited to collaborate with Stephanie Savino and continue to build its future," said Robles. "Our focus remains clear: raising standards, supporting our academies, and ensuring that every player in MLS NEXT has the best possible environment to develop."

With Savino and Robles leading business and sporting operations, MLS NEXT is positioned to continue advancing its five core pillars - Competition, Talent Identification, Education, Individual Development, and Environment - as it builds the most comprehensive and inclusive youth development ecosystem in North America.







