League One Volleyball Brings Pro Volleyball to Minnesota Debuting in 2027

Published on November 14, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Minnesota News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced LOVB Minnesota Volleyball, the state's first professional women's volleyball team, debuting in January 2027.

"Minnesota is one of the great homes of volleyball, with a passionate fan base and an incredible depth of talent across the state," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "Bringing a professional team here is about celebrating that passion and building a clear, tangible path for the next generation. With LOVB Minnesota, the journey comes full circle, from the first club practice to the professional stage, right here at home."

With more than 17,000 athletes competing across 450 programs nationwide, Minnesota ranks #4 nationally in girls' high school volleyball participation. The state's high school championships regularly draw sellout crowds, underscoring the deep community roots and generational support that define volleyball here. From packed high school gyms to year-round club tournaments, the sport in Minnesota begins at the grassroots level and LOVB's model builds directly on that foundation.

"From my first club tournament to committing to play in college, volleyball in Minnesota has shaped who I am," said Abby Miller, Kokoro Volleyball youth athlete who has committed to the University of St. Thomas. "Growing up in the LOVB club system has shown me how strong the volleyball community is here, and now having a professional team in Minnesota proves that we're truly building the future of the sport."

Minnesota's youth volleyball scene has long been one of the most competitive in the country. LOVB's Minnesota clubs Kokoro Volleyball and M1 Volleyball train more than 680 athletes annually and send hundreds of players onto collegiate programs, NCAA tournaments runs, and ultimately, the biggest stages of the sport. Current LOVB pro players Tori Dixon (Burnsville, Minnesota native) and Alexis Hart are Gopher All-Americans, two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Thompson is from Minneapolis and LOVB Madison outside hitter Mariena Hayden hails from Belle Plaine.

The University of Minnesota has anchored the state's volleyball identity for decades, making six NCAA Final Four appearances since 2003 and ranking consistently among the top five nationally in home attendance. St. Thomas, the first program to move directly from Division III to Division I, Division II powerhouse Concordia University, St. Paul and standout Division III programs like Bethel and Gustavus Adolphus further showcase the state's depth.

"What a wise and thrilling decision by LOVB leadership. Minnesota is not only a thriving professional sports state but a passionate and committed volleyball community," said Keegan Cook, Head Coach of the University of Minnesota Volleyball program. "We cannot wait to welcome LOVB to the Twin Cities."

LOVB Minnesota's launch preparations begin this November with its first serve set for January 2027. Deposits on season memberships are now being accepted.







