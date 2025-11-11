Premier Lacrosse League Names Dave Cottle General Manager of the Philadelphia Waterdogs

Published on November 11, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced that Dave Cottle has been named General Manager of the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

One of the most respected figures in professional and collegiate lacrosse, Cottle brings more than four decades of experience in franchise leadership, coaching, and championships to the Philadelphia Waterdogs. As President and Head Coach of the MLL's Chesapeake Bayhawks, Cottle cemented the franchise's legacy as one of the league's most successful pro lacrosse organizations.

A three-time MLL Champion and member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, Cottle amassed more than 300 career wins as head coach at the University of Maryland and Loyola University, leading both teams to multiple NCAA tournament appearances.

Cottle will oversee roster management for the Waterdogs, including scouting, player contracts, and acquisitions. Bill Tierney will continue to serve as head coach of the team.

PLL Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil, Philadelphia Waterdogs General Manager Dave Cottle, and Head Coach Bill Tierney released the following statements:

"Dave Cottle's professional lacrosse resume is unmatched. His experience as an executive and coach will help boost a Philadelphia Waterdogs organization hungry for a second PLL Championship," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Reunited with his longtime friend and one of the greatest coaches of all time, I'm especially excited to witness the Dave Cottle and Bill Tierney duo in pro lacrosse."

"I'm thrilled to join the Philadelphia Waterdogs and return to professional lacrosse with the PLL," said Dave Cottle, General Manager of the Philadelphia Waterdogs. "This is an organization built on hard work and championship standards, and I'm looking forward to working alongside Coach Tierney and our team to bring another title to Philadelphia."

"Dave and I have shared a friendship, business, close family relationship, and competitive spirit that spans decades," said Bill Tierney, Head Coach of the Philadelphia Waterdogs. "His experience building franchises will be invaluable as we continue to develop our roster and pursue another championship. His insight into the pro game is unmatched and our players will enjoy all that he brings to the Waterdogs. I couldn't be more excited to work with him again."







