Premier Lacrosse League Announces Updates to 2026 Player Movement Calendar

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced updates to its player movement calendar ahead of the 2026 Championship Series.

Free agents will now be able to sign with teams competing in the Championship Series through a new player movement period opening on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and closing on Friday, January 16, 2026.

During this period, free agents may sign Championship Series-only contracts or agreements extending through the 2026 PLL season and beyond. Players who sign with a team competing in the Championship Series under a 2026 or multi-year contract will be eligible to play in the Championship Series. Teams may also conduct trades in this window.

"Expanding our player movement calendar ahead of our Championship Series will give players and organizations more opportunities to put the best teams on the field," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "I'm looking forward to seeing how our Head Coaches, General Managers and free agents interact throughout this new and improved format."

Following the Championship Series, a second player movement window will take place ahead of the 2026 regular season.

