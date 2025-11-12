Grand Forks Softball Officially Becomes the Grand Forks Spitfires

(Grand Forks, ND) - The wait is over! The Northwoods League Softball team coming to Grand Forks officially unveiled its team name, logo, and colors. With an energetic crowd of supporters, community partners, and team members in attendance, the team proudly introduced itself as the Grand Forks Spitfires at an event last night. The event marked the start of a new and exciting chapter for softball in the region.

The announcement concluded months of enthusiastic participation from fans through the Team Name Contest, presented by Farmers Union Insurance. Hundreds of name submissions poured in from across Grand Forks, reflecting both the area's history and the passion of the community. After a fantastic voting phase featuring six finalist names, Flying Aces, Spitfires, Spudniks, Sweet Beets, Voodoo, and Wingnuts, the winning choice emerged loud and clear.

"The goal in choosing our name was to find something our fans would be proud to cheer for in the stands and wear on their shirts, ¬Â General Manager Roberto Lemus shared. "The 'Spitfires' name captures the strength, energy, and forward momentum we'll bring to the field, and it also reflects the spirit of the people here in Grand Forks. ¬Â

The Name Unveil Event, presented by Farmers Union Insurance, offered guests the first look at the team's blue, orange, green, and grey color palette, as well as exclusive Spitfires merchandise. Attendees heard from Lemus and other local leaders and got a sneak peek at what's ahead for the inaugural 2026 season.

"In every way, this team belongs to Grand Forks, ¬Â Lemus added. "The Spitfires represent not only our players, but every fan, sponsor, and young athlete who believes in the power of women's sports. Our mission goes beyond the game, we want to make a lasting, positive impact in the community we will call home. Tonight is just the beginning. ¬Â

The Grand Forks Spitfires will make their debut in June 2026 at Albrecht Field. Fans can be part of the excitement early by securing tickets now for exclusive opportunities and first access to team merchandise. Learn more and join the crew at SpitfiresSoftball.com or by following @SpitfiresSoftball on social media.







