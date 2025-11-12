Outlaws to go Dormant for the 2026 Season

Published on November 11, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The ArenaBowl XXXIII Champion, Outlaws Arena Football Team, will be exiting the Billings market and taking the 2025 Season off to find our future home.

Due to an increase in costs, the lack of any municipal government or state government support, and the simple fact that even with $10 tickets in Billings, we couldn't fill TDS Fiber Field for nationally televised games, it is apparent that the Outlaws being in Billings isn't longer feasible for the team.

We wish the local community all the best. If a local owner or ownership group is interested in keeping the Outlaws in Billings, please contact the current selling agent, Wayne Wilcox, at Century 21 at (406) 697-9800.

Thank you again for the memories, Billings, go Outlaws!







