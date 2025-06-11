Billings Outlaws Playbook: Stay Focused

The Billings Outlaws find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoffs. They must win the finale against the Oregon Lightning to secure a spot, and will have to wait for the result of the Southwest Kansas/Salina game. Monday night, the Outlaws handled the Kats with an impressive 51-34 win. With one week remaining, the Outlaws hope to have some help from around the league to secure a playoff spot.

Start to Finish

Monday, the Billings Outlaws looked like the team fans expect from a Cedric Walker-led team. From the jump, Billings took the lead and never looked back. Malik Henry threw for 5 touchdowns, Darius Prince caught 3 of those, and Kenneth Brewer III had the other 2. Hunter Swoboda hammered 2 rushing touchdowns in the endzone. Sydney Houston Jr., Dwayne Hollis, and Jamell Winn II all made critical plays on defense. Cedric Walker was pleased with his team's performance.

"We had attention to detail. Guys did their job, and the team understands the situation we are in. They know to just do their 1/8 job, win your matchup. We played a very physical game. We had injuries this year and other things, and the guys just came in and worked."

Finale

Oregon will host the Outlaws Saturday night. The Lightning still have the chance to play spoiler and take out Billings, and like the Outlaws, would await the results of the Liberty and Storm. Already playing twice this year, the Outlaws have outscored the Lightning 136 to 43. Playing a team's rival for all the marbles should be a tough final test for the Outlaws.

"Nothing will change for this game. We have to win the individual battles, be physical. The biggest thing is just do your job, and everything else will come into place. We know what the goal is now, we just need to perform."

The Outlaws will head out to face the Lightning Saturday at 9:30 EST PM on EVERGREENNOW.







