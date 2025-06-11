June 11 Transactions Update

June 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for June 11, 2025.

The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.

Kobe Gatson Washington QB

The following players have been activated from the other league exempt list.

Marquis Lawson-Greenwood Albany DL

There may be other players who have been released or placed on recallable reassignment, but those will not be published until after the conclusion of the Arena Football Season. Teams may only sign free agents who were not on a roster at the conclusion of Week 13 for the remainder of the AF1 Season.







