Week 14 AF1 Playoff Picture Update

June 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As we head into the last week of the Arena Football One Season, it's time to look at what each team needs to lock up their playoff spots. Two teams have locked up their spots, and four more are battling it out for the remaining two slots. Who has the best chance of getting into the playoffs? And who needs the most help to make their playoff dreams come true?

Albany Firebirds (9-0)

Clinched #1 Seed and Homefield Throughout Playoffs

The Firebirds have been rocking and rolling and rolling all season. This week, they come off of back-to-back bye weeks and are looking to close out an undefeated season against the Washington Wolfpack. It's likely that they're able to close out an undefeated regular season this weekend and will be getting ready to host a first round playoff game. They are still waiting to see who they will host, though, so it will be a weekend of scoreboard watching for Albany and their fans.

Southwest Kansas Storm (7-4)

Currently #2 Seed

Clinched Playoff Spot

64% Chance to Secure Home Playoff Game

Clinch #2 Seed with a Win or Loss and Nashville Loss

Southwest Kansas lost a heartbreaker to the Salina Liberty last weekend, but they are looking to bounce back and lock down a home first-round playoff game. Billings' win over Nashville put Southwest Kansas back in control of their own destiny as a win this weekend locks up the #2 seed for them. The Storm will be hungry to get revenge on their in-state rivals and will be looking to avenge their late loss in Week 13. They are a little banged up, but with Jalen Morton, Demarius Washington, and Charles Hall IV all firing on offense, the Storm are ready for a showdown in Salina and itching to lock down that home playoff game.

If they lose to Salina, it all comes down to what happens between Nashville and Corpus Christi. The Tritons are underdogs heading into Nashville this weekend, but if they can pull off the upset, Southwest Kansas will remain the two seed. If Nashville wins, Southwest Kansas will be heading to the Kats for Week 1 of the Playoffs.

Nashville Kats (5-4)

Currently #3 Seed

89% to Make Playoffs

36% to Secure Home Playoff Game

Clinch #2 Seed with a Win and Southwest Kansas Loss

Make the Playoffs with a Win or Loss and a Billings Loss

The scoreboard-watching will be intense this weekend. Since a slow start, the Nashville Kats have gotten hot and have been climbing the standings. A loss to Billings last week put them on their heels and took their ability to clinch the #2 seed out of their hands. Heading into their last scheduled home game against Corpus Christi, the Kats need to win to clinch a playoff spot. They could also clinch a playoff slot if Billings loses to the Oregon Lightning.

Nashville also has to be aware of what the wrong side of scoreboard watching can bring. Should Nashville lose to Corpus Christi, a Billings and Salina win would leave them on the outside looking in. Billings and Nashville would finish tied with a .500 win percentage, but Billings would secure the #4 seed on the basis of their head-to-head record.

Salina Liberty (5-5)

Currently #4 Seed

27% to Make Playoffs

Make the Playoffs with a Win

Out in Salina, there is something exciting happening. Coach Heron O'Neal and the Liberty are resurgent, and a win against in-state rival Southwest Kansas has them in control of their own destiny. Salina is sitting in a win-and-in situation, but unfortunately, the Liberty have a rematch with the Storm on tap. There is no margin for error, and the Liberty has to defend homefield in Week 14. If they lose, they will drop out of the playoffs and get jumped by the winner of Billings vs Oregon for the fourth playoff slot.

Billings Outlaws (5-6)

Currently Out of Playoffs

48% to Make Playoffs

Make the Playoffs with a Win and either a Salina Loss or a Nashville Loss

Against a tough Nashville Kats team last week, the Outlaws stood tall and won big. Heading into Week 14, the Outlaws are in a position where they mostly control their own destiny. If they beat the Oregon Lightning, then they just need either Salina or Nashville to lose. Heading into kickoff, they will know whether or not they can clinch as soon as they win. Nashville kicks off at 5:00 Central, but they are strongly favored against the Tritons.

The more likely scenario is that the Otulaws are sweating out the National Game of the Week between the Storm and Liberty. They have to handle business against the Lightning, and as favorites in that game, they need to be careful not to look past Oregon. Billings has to win to stay alive, so it's a must-win game for the Outlaws on Saturday night.

Oregon Lightning (5-6)

Currently Out of Playoffs

6% to Make Playoffs

Make the Playoffs with a Win and a Liberty Loss

This is the team that won't ever say die. Earlier this year, the Oregon Lightning went into Dodge City and knocked off the Southwest Kansas Storm on a last-second bomb from Dalton Cole to Nicolas Brassell. Throughout the season, Oregon has bounced back from the brink time and time again. Despite some ups and downs, the Lightning are still alive in the playoff race, and they have to pull off a second big upset this year. The Billings Outlaws are heading to Oregon for another iteration of AF1 After Dark, and the Lightning need to win to have a chance at the Playoffs.

Billings is heavily favored heading into this one, but if the Lightning can win, the Lightning's playoff dreams will gain a rush of energy. The second key to Oregon making the playoffs is the Southwest Kansas Storm securing the #2 seed with a win over Salina. If Oregon can handle business, they should feel a lot better about their chances of making the playoffs as the #4 seed.







