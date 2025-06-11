Oregon Lightning Playbook: Final Push for Playoffs

June 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lighting sits currently at the 6th spot in the standings. Hosting Billings this week, in what would be a huge opportunity. Playoffs are not off the table, but the Lightning have a chance to upset Billings and put themselves in the playoffs. This season has had its highs and lows, with explosive highlight-winning plays to penalties that caused losses. Chuck Jones has one final game this season to rewrite history.

Positives from the Season

Oregon faced a grueling schedule this year. From travel hiccups to tight schedules, and everything in between. Chuck Jones was proud of the way his team played this season and had big words for the Lightning organization.

"The things that went right are that we made it to all the games this year. I know that sounds odd, but in the history of Oregon football, those teams didn't make it to the end of the season. We did better than expected. Being a first-year team, with regular owners, limited capital, and limited staff, we performed exceptionally. Everyone did their job and made this possible; it's a testament to what the organization accomplished. The organization as a whole was really positive, and I am happy with the team.

Kryptonite

The Oregon Lightning have a shot to make the playoffs. They would need Salina to lose and beat Billings. The Outlaws have been the Lightning's kryptonite all year. Being able to spoil the Outlaws' season and wait for the results of Salina and Southwest Kansas would be a cherry on top for Chuck Jones.

"What I am looking for is to overcome this mountain called Billings. I played for Coach Walker, so there is some history. We have been able to play anyone, but when it comes to Billings, we can't seem to hang with that team. We want to take them out and ruin their playoff chances. A win this Saturday can do it. We are resting; we've played 9 weeks in a row. If we just end their playoff dreams, that would be a great win for us."

The Oregon Lightning take on the Billings Outlaws Saturday at 9:30 PM EST on EVERGREENNOW.







Arena Football One Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.