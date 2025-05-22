Oregon Lightning Playbook: The Men Upfront

May 22, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Oregon Lightning are coming off a third straight win. A clear shift in the locker room has given the Lightning a jolt on the field. Chuck Jones has been harping on not making mental mistakes, and in practice, if there was a mistake, the team paused and ran for it. Looking at the game results, it seems clear that the players are tired of running and more focused than ever.

Three-Game Win Streak

To run off three wins in a row in the AF1 is a tough task. With the travel, explosive offenses, and quick turnarounds, teams haven't had many chances to run their win streaks up. However, the Lightning have done just that. Oregon's mentality has changed, and it's working wonders on the field.

"Everyone is feeling confident, the boys are locked in, the vibe is great. We are focused and locked in. We are really focused on the mistakes we made earlier in the year because that was the difference in the last game against Nashville. Every mistake in practice is a sprint, and it's really working to get the players focused. "

DefenSIve Turnaround

The Lightning's offense has been their catalyst all season. Throughout the year, however, the defense was not doing its part. Over the last three weeks, they have held opponents to 16.33 points per game. This all started with the defensive line turnaround when Oregon acquired Mike Fields.

"The defensive line has been super huge. Just up front, they are doing their thing. Fields changed the entire dynamic of our defense. With Spicer behind him, it is a crazy duo. Sacks are going up. That's where everything started. It helps the guys in the back more, and they don't have to stay in coverage forever. We have to continue the success up front."

The Oregon Lightning will travel to Nashville to seek revenge on the Kats Saturday night. Fans can catch that game at 2:00 PM EST on EVERGREENNOW.







