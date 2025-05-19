Wolfpack Torn Apart as Oregon Lightning Strikes with Vengeance

May 19, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning evened the season series up with the Washington Wolfpack Sunday night, grabbing a 52-20 win. After losing their first two matchups against them, the Lightning have won back-to-back games over the Wolfpack and are now on a three-game winning streak and in prime position to make a playoff run.

It was all Lightning, no Wolfpack in this one. Oregon controlled the game from the kickoff, grabbing a 12-0 lead early and never looking back. The Lightning improved to 4-5 on the year while the Wolfpack dropped to a disappointing 2-7.

As it Happened

The Oregon Lightning started the game with the ball and went right to work. On the third play of the game Dalton Cole connected with Phillip Harding for a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Lightning up 6-0 right away. Things didn't go well for the Wolfpack on their first possession and it resulted in a pooch punt being blocked by Oregon and giving them the ball on the Wolfpack 21 yard line.

Cole quickly found Kris Lewis for their first touchdown connection of the game. Another missed extra point made the score 12-0 Lightning. Washington receiver Deshon Williams made a big play and broke free behind the Lightning defense, but fumbled the ball as he was brought down, killing their momentum and turning the ball back over to Oregon. Oregon once again easily drove down the field, but the drive would end as Dalton Cole threw an interception in the end zone.

As the second quarter began, Washington finally got their offense rolling and quarterback Dom Shoffner rushed into the end zone to put the Wolfpack on the board. The Lightning quickly responded as Dalton Cole placed a perfect ball over top of the Wolfpack defense and found Kris Lewis for a 30-yard touchdown pass, their second connection of the game.

Each team would quickly fumble and turn the ball over to each other. Washington fumbled an exchange on a handoff and Cole on a quarterback keeper for Oregon. The Wolfpack made a change at quarterback on the next possession turning back to Adam Kruse, and he methodically led the team down the field and ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown cutting the Lightning lead to 18-14.

Oregon drove down the field and made a huge play on fourth down, and Cole found Harding again for another Lightning touchdown. Oregon would finally convert an extra point to take a 25-14 lead. Oregon stopped the Wolfpack on downs and took over with 54 seconds remaining in the half. Phillip Harding would make it a first-half hat-trick, catching his third touchdown in the first half with just 20 seconds left on the clock. The half would end on a disastrous note for the Wolfpack, who got desperate and fumbled the ball on their own five-yard line, and the Lightning scooped it up and scored as time expired. Making it a 39-14 Lightning lead at halftime.

Second Half

The Wolfpack started the second half with the ball and Dom Shoffner returned for them at quarterback, Head Coach JR Wells commented at halftime the team would continue to change up quarterbacks as he felt was necessary. Shoffner fumbled the snap on just the second play, but the Wolfpack were able to recover. The Lightning defense stood tall and stopped the Wolfpack on downs and took over at the Washington four-yard line.

Oregon punched the ball in on a tush push play, taking a 45-14 lead early in the second half. Washington took most of the third quarter up on this next drive as they once again turned the ball over on downs. The Lightning made quick work on offense as Maurice Ashley snagged a touchdown catch. Washington would switch quarterbacks again bringing Adam Kruse back in before the end of the third quarter.

Krause kicked the fourth quarter off with an interception off the rebound net by Nickolas Brassell. The Lightning burned off a majority of the fourth quarter clock, finally turning the ball over on downs inside the five-yard line with just 3:30 left on the clock. The Wolfpack drove down the field with Shoffner back in at quarterback. He ran the ball in for his second rushing touchdown of the day on a meaningless score with 38 seconds left on the clock.

Impact Players

As he has most of the season, Oregon quarterback Dalton Cole shone as he led his team to victory. Cole went 17-27 for 220 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He added another touchdown on the ground. Phillip Harding was his number one target, hauling in seven catches for 110 yards and a first-half hat trick in the touchdown department. On the Washington side of things, it wasn't a fun day. Deshon Williams was their standout player, catching five passes on nine targets for 52 yards, but he was unable to find the end zone on the day.

Next Up

Oregon heads to Nashville for a game with massive playoff implications against the 3-3 Kats. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW Saturday, May 24th. Washington has a tough matchup as they travel to Dodge City, Kansas, to face the 6-3 Southwest Kansas Storm. Kickoff for the Game of the Week on VICETV is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, May 25th.







Arena Football One Stories from May 19, 2025

Wolfpack Torn Apart as Oregon Lightning Strikes with Vengeance - Oregon Lightning

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.