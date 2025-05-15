Oregon Lightning Playbook: Coming Together

May 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning finally found their spark. The team is coming off back-to-back wins and is looking to make it a third this week against the Washington Wolfpack. Chuck Jones' tune has changed, and he sees how his team is now buying into the culture. With another opportunity on the horizon, the Lightning have a chance to jump right back into the playoff race.

Jelling

The Lightning had issues with penalties and defeating themselves all year. However, over the last two weeks, Oregon has begun a transformation. The team is starting to build confidence and play a better brand of football with limited mistakes.

"The vibe in the locker room is buy-in. We are seeing that without the mistakes, we are a really good team. We are making sure we don't change things that don't need to be changed. They are vibing and jelling. We are eager to get to play for that 3rd win in a row."

What has Changed?

The Lightning showed flashes all year that they could be a very competitive team in AF1. But cracks kept showing, and both sides of the trenches could not maintain control. With some adjustments on the lines and players buying in, this team looks to push forward.

"The offensive line is probably our biggest change from the start of the season. We always had two guys doing their job, but there was always one missing link. On the defensive line, we've had 15 sacks in the last two games the pressure is just coming together. Everything is starting to come together. The guys are all in on the process, and we can see it now."

The Oregon Lightning get a chance to push their win streak to three Sunday at 5:30 PM EST. Fans can catch the game on EVERGREENNOW.







