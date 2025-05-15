Billings Outlaws Playbook: A New Leader

May 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws made a few big pickups in the last month, notably Darius Prince, Dwayne Hollis, and Malik Henry. With these additions, the Outlaws look to stabilize their course and head into the second half of the season, primed to make a push for the playoffs. Last weekend, Malik Henry and Darius Prince put on a show, connecting for three touchdowns, one being featured on SportsCenter. Billings is set to face off with Southwest Kansas Saturday, which is currently above them in the standings.

A New Leader

The addition of Malik Henry was a huge pickup for the Outlaws, as Cedric Walker desperately needed to find an answer at quarterback. In his first game with Billings, Malik threw for 181 yards, 6 touchdowns, and rushed in another. This type of performance certainly gave Coach Walker confidence at the position.

"He and the guys are working together to figure out what routes they like. He understands what it takes to win. He is not afraid to put players in their place and show the guys what it will take to succeed. Malik gets a lot of respect from the players for that. He and Darius are really connecting and communicating well. Malik is working with Coach Hibbert in the film room, and they are being proactive."

A Week Together

Not only Henry but many of the new additions have only been together for a week. Teams can struggle when they have limited prep time together. This will be the first week in over a month without major roster changes. As Billings looks to build on their season and jump back into the playoff hunt, they will need as many reps as they can get to make this engine move forward.

"I think all the vets come in and have been leaders. Hollis, on the defensive side, is putting guys under his wing and teaching them. These guys have won championships, and it's in their DNA. Showing these guys to prepare, take care of their bodies, and watch film, they truly understand what is at stake. Because it is hard to win a championship in the league, let alone just every week, and they get that."

The Outlaws are set to host the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday at 8:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the game on VICE.







Arena Football One Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.