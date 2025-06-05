Billings Outlaws' Playbook: Playoff Push

June 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws are sitting fifth in the standings and are one spot out of the playoffs heading into Week 13. With a critical game this week against the Nashville Kats, Billings has a chance to shake up the standings. Last week, the Outlaws crushed the Oregon Lightning 58-7 and need to carry that over this week. Last week, Hunter Swoboda joined the team, who had previously played for Chuck Jones and the Outlaws.

Team Mentality

The Outlaws are sniffing the playoffs and want to prove to the league they are one of the best teams. It has taken a few weeks to shape the team with all the new additions, but they are looking more confident. Billings is primed to make a run at the playoffs, and if they make it in, they will be a tough out.

"We are focused on one play at a time. Do your job, we have to win our one-on-one battles each play. We have to start stacking the plays. You do your 1/8 job, do it to the best of your ability, and that is all we can ask for. "

The Outlaws were able to bring back Hunter Swoboda for this stretch run. He was a critical piece for Cedric Walker last year and was excited for his return.

"Hunter is the ultimate pro, team player, team guy. He is one of the most selfless guys, a great human being. I am very proud of him. I want to shout out to his wife for allowing this to happen, as they are having their first kid."

Handling NashVille

This will be the only game the Kats and Outlaws play this season. Nashville is currently in the third playoff spot and has clinched a playoff birth. Billings understands the magnitude of this game, being a pseudo-playoff game, they will need to be firing on all cylinders as they did last week.

"Nashville is a well-coached team. They have a Hall of Fame coach. The Kats will play with attention to detail. They will take care of the little things. We have to bring physicality and match their detail. Nashville won't beat themselves; basically, just continue to do the little things, and good things will happen."

The Outlaws will be on EVERGREENNOW Monday at 8:00 PM EST to face off against the Nashville Kats.







Arena Football One Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.