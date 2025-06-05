Oregon Lightning Playbook: Mistake Free

June 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Oregon Lightning have been up and down all season. The offense has pulled the majority of the weight, but in recent weeks, the defensive line has come together with three guys leading the way. With the Corpus Christ Tritons coming to town Sunday, both teams are pushing for a chance at the playoffs. This team has been tested with a tough schedule, and making countless mistakes when leading games has not helped them this year. Sunday will define the Lightning's entire season.

Keys to the Game

The Oregon Lightning have faced the Tritons once already this season. With Oregon coming out on top 52-20, the Lightning seem to have the Tritons' number. However, the Lightning are coming off their loss last week against the Outlaws. Sitting in the 7th spot in the standings at 4-7, they still have a chance to make the playoffs. This is a must-win game for the Lightning.

"The game plan is the same as always: stop making mistakes. Dalton Cole needs to step up and make better decisions. The defense needs to have them drive the whole field. These are different games when you let them start in the endzone. Execute and not make mistakes, that's what we have to do."

Long Road

The Lightning have been tested this season. From travel hiccups due to tornadoes, limited byes, and to this point, the most games played, Oregon is still focused on the playoffs. The team is still excited about the chance to win out and make it into the postseason. The Lightning will need help from other teams around the league to make that last spot.

"We played an extra game than any other team. We played a crazy schedule, we are tired, the only team in the league with one bye week. The guys are going to fight til the end to get that last playoff season. The guys are ready to get to the playoffs and show what they can do. We aren't stopping for anyone."

The Lightning kick off Sunday at 8:00 PM EST over on EVERGREENNOW.







