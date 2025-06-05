June 5 Transactions Update

June 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for June 5, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Kyle Chandler Albany DB

Albany

The following players have returned from the other league exempt list.

Matt Struck SW Kansas QB

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Logan Wright SW Kansas RB

The following players have been released.

Darrion Conrad SW Kansas WR

Jackson Flowers SW Kansas DL

Droell Green Albany DB







Arena Football One Stories from June 5, 2025

