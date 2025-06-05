June 5 Transactions Update
June 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for June 5, 2025.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Kyle Chandler Albany DB
Albany
The following players have returned from the other league exempt list.
Matt Struck SW Kansas QB
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Logan Wright SW Kansas RB
The following players have been released.
Darrion Conrad SW Kansas WR
Jackson Flowers SW Kansas DL
Droell Green Albany DB
