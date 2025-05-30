Oregon Lightning Playbook: Correcting Mistakes

May 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Oregon Lightning are still in the thick of the playoff race. With the chance to make a real push late season, this week against the Outlaws could be the catalyst to sneak the Lightning in. Coming off a disappointing loss against the Nashville Kats, Oregon seemed to have reverted to how they looked earlier in the season. As the Lightning prepare for the Billings game Sunday, their focus is to be mistake-free again.

Mistakes after Mistakes

The Lightning started the game against Nashville as if they had turned the corner and become the team they thought they were. After the half, Oregon let off the gas and Nashville stormed through the Lightning's lead. Chuck Jones emphasized the importance of avoiding mistakes.

"Mistakes killed us, I told these guys, when you play a team that doesn't make mistakes, they will get you. We went up at half, and in the third, we just weren't prepared to beat a team of that caliber. Our football IQ wasn't high enough, and I will eat that one; that is on me. Mistake after mistake after mistake. We were satisfied with competing and not winning."

Keys to Victory

Chuck Jones and Oregon are no strangers to the Billings Outlaws. Earlier in the season, Oregon was bested by Billings. As Oregon looks to bounce back from the loss, they believe they are more cohesive than the first meeting.

"We have the fewest mistakes, we owe Billings one. They acted like we were their little brother last game. I don't like them. Fewer mistakes and we win, I think we are a better-gelled team. You have to have chemistry, and we have that. They made a lot of new additions, and it seems like they aren't as connected as us. I think we come out on top because of it."

Fans can catch Oregon on Sunday at 6:00 PM MTN on VICETV.







