May 30 Transactions Update

May 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 30, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams.

Donte Reed Washington LB/DL

Kobe Martin Washington QB

Justin Foster Salina DL

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

RJ Jarrett Salina DB

The following players have been placed on short term injured reserve.

Dominique Shofner Washington QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.

Malachi Ruffins Albany DB

Justice Henson Washington LB

Kyle Chandler Salina DB

Tony Kennedy Salina OL







Arena Football One Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.