May 30 Transactions Update
May 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 30, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams.
Donte Reed Washington LB/DL
Kobe Martin Washington QB
Justin Foster Salina DL
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
RJ Jarrett Salina DB
The following players have been placed on short term injured reserve.
Dominique Shofner Washington QB
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.
Malachi Ruffins Albany DB
Justice Henson Washington LB
Kyle Chandler Salina DB
Tony Kennedy Salina OL
Arena Football One Stories from May 30, 2025
- May 30 Transactions Update - AF1
- Bailey Hale - I Like Scoring Points - Salina Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.