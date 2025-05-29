Billings Outlaws Playbook: Do Your Job

May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Billings Outlaws came out of the game in Salina upset with their own mistakes. Multiple turnovers were the major difference in the game. Combined with the defense surrendering 60 points, the Outlaws went home with a loss. While still in the playoff race, they sit at 7th in the league. Playing Oregon this week would be a huge step to getting into the playoffs; they sit above them in the standings. This likely is the most important game of the season for Billings.

Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

Saturday night, the Outlaws had too many turnovers. This was the second game in a row in which their turnovers were the difference in the game. Coach Cedric Walker's teams of the past have typically not played so lackadaisically. He had one message about all the turnovers recently.

"Do your job, that is everything for the rest of the year. Don't do more than your job. Just do what you are supposed to do."

Keys to Oregon

Billings will host Oregon on Saturday night in what will be the most important game for both of them all season. It will put one team a game up on the other and push them closer to the playoffs. Oregon's offense has been electric all year, while Billings has still yet to find an answer on defense. Coach Walker had some keys for the team to beat Oregon.

"Attention to detail and do your job. Oregon has an explosive offense, their quarterback has been doing a heck of a job. We need to contain them and not let them get loose."







