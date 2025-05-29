Arena Football One's Week 12 Power Rankings

May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







All eight teams took the field in Week 11's Arena Football One regular season. 340-plus points were scored, and one team locked up a playoff spot with a big win. With three weeks left in the regular season, five teams are looking to fill the two remaining playoff spots in 2025. Let us look at where all the AF1 franchises sit in our Power Rankings heading into Week 12 action. Interested in watching all the action AF1 has to offer? Head to EvergreenNOW and VICE TV now!

8. (2-8) washington wolfpack

Spending a third consecutive week in the eighth spot, the 2-8 Washington Wolfpack have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. A 63-7 defeat at the hands of the Southwest Kansas Storm would see another disappointing offensive showing from the Wolfpack. Quarterback Dominique Shoffner started his third straight game for Washington but would be replaced by Quarterback Adam Kruse after Shoffner suffered an injury at the start of the second quarter. Shoffner and Kruse combined for just 165 total yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the loss. Wide Receiver DeShon Williams continues to be a star for Washington. His 49 receptions rank third in the league with three games left in the regular season. Regardless of who has been under center, it has resulted in poor offensive output. The Wolfpack rank eighth in completion percentage in the league. Part of the blame has to go to the Wolfpack offensive line. Washington's O-Line ranks last in Arena Football One in sacks allowed entering Week 12 play. Washington's offense needs a jump start as they rank last in points scored, total offensive yards per game, and passing touchdowns in AF1.

Week 11 showed us that the Wolfpack defense needs to continue to improve. 63 points allowed made it three straight contests having allowed at least 50-plus points to their opponent. Linebacker Josh Higbee led Washington in tackles with six in Week 12, while Linebacker Chei Hill notched two more sacks in the loss. Hill leads Arena Football One with 12 sacks in 2025. While the Wolfpack have been on defense a lot this season, they rank second in tackles for loss and sacks in AF1. The statistics can be deceiving as Washington's defense has been hammered by opponents in 2025. A league-high 532 points allowed makes it almost impossible for the Wolfpack to overcome their deficits every game. Though the Wolfpack have been eliminated from playoff contention, Head Coach J.R. Wells and his staff must continue to improve this team in all three phases. Washington will hit the road to take on the surging Salina Liberty this weekend.

7. (3-4) corpus christi tritons

Much like our number eight team, the Corpus Christi Tritons hold firm in our seventh spot in our Power Rankings. Following a 64-27 loss to the undefeated Albany Firebirds, the Tritons have now lost four straight games. Costly turnovers and the inability to keep pace with their opponent resulted in just 27 points and a loss for the Tritons in Week 11. Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. has had a great 2025. Payton Jr. ranks in the top three league-wide in both passing touchdowns and total offensive yards despite playing just six regular season games. Corpus Christi's signal-caller also ranks fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns this year. He will have to make better decisions with the football moving forward, as Payton Jr. threw three interceptions in Week 11. Payton Jr. may have his new number-one receiver in Richy Anderson II. Anderson II hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Head Coach Johnny Anderson and his coaching staff will look to keep working with his offensive line moving forward. Anderson's unit has surrendered the second-most sacks in Arena Football One in 2025. The Tritons also rank last in the league in rushing touchdowns entering Week 12.

As we flip over to the defense, Corpus Christi gave up 64 points in Week 12. Contending with a high-octane offense like Albany's proved to be no easy task for the Tritons this past weekend. Defensive Back / Wide Receiver Tre Coleman and Defensive Lineman Deon Walker led the way for the Tritons with 11 total tackles. Defensive Back Lakeith Murray has made the most of his opportunities in 2025 as he ranks among the top five in passes defensed this season. Getting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks will need to be a primary focus for the Tritons moving forward. They rank in the lower half of the league in tackles for loss and sacks this season. The Tritons rank ahead of Washington based on a better record at this point in the season. Corpus Christi will host the Nashville Kats this Sunday, streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW, as they look to get back in the win column.

6. (3-6) billings outlaws

Coming in at number six this week are the Billings Outlaws. After a 60-41 loss against the Salina Liberty in Week 11, the Outlaws are looking to stay in the playoff hunt with three games to play. It was an up-and-down night for Quarterback Malik Henry this past weekend. Henry threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions in the loss. The Outlaws have found their QB1 as Henry ranks first in average passing yards per game (227.3) and ranks fifth in passing touchdowns in only three games for Billings. Catching passes from Henry are Wide Receivers Darius Prince and Kenneth Brewer III. Prince ranks second in Arena Football One in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2025. Brewer III has added 36 receptions and five receiving touchdowns this season. A solid offensive line has given Billings' signal-callers ample time to find playmakers downfield. The Outlaws offense ranks third in AF1 in points scored and second in offensive yards per game heading into this weekend's action.

For Head Coach Cedric Walker and his staff, Week 11 was another week where his defense gave up too many points. The Liberty scored 60 points this past Saturday night as the Outlaws have given up 60-plus points in back-to-back games. Defensive Back Dwayne Hollis and Defensive Lineman Sidney Houston Jr. are the leaders of the Outlaws' defense. Hollis has been exceptional since signing with Billings about a month ago, leading Arena Football One in passes defensed with nine. Meanwhile, Houston Jr. leads the team in sacks with six. Despite some great individual performances in recent weeks, Billings needs to regroup and continue to improve on the defensive side of the ball. They rank in the bottom half of AF1 teams in tackles for loss, sacks, and interceptions entering Week 12 action. The Outlaws have also allowed the second-most points to opponents in 2025. Billings ranks ahead of Oregon based on a better strength of schedule at this point in the year. The Outlaws will host the Lightning this weekend to prove who the better team is and more importantly, to keep their playoff dream alive. You can catch that game this Sunday on VICE TV starting at 6:00 PM EST.

5. (4-6) oregon lightning

A perplexing season continues for our fifth team in our Week 12 Power Rankings. The 4-6 Oregon Lightning suffered a 50-36 defeat at the claws of the Nashville Kats in Week 11. The Lightning had won three straight games before this past Saturday night's loss. Oregon Quarterback Dalton Cole continues to flash signs of greatness for this Lightning team. Cole leads Arena Football One in passing yards (1,975), rushing touchdowns (12), and total offensive yards (2,186) this season. He also ranks second in the league in touchdown passes and rushing yards this year. The Lightning offense operates well with Cole at the helm. Wide Receiver Kris Lewis continues to haul in touchdown passes from Cole. Lewis ranks third in receiving touchdowns with 14. Newly signed Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie had a fantastic game against the Kats in Week 11. Ollie finished the game with five receptions, 128 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the loss. One of four teams to average at least 500 yards of total offense per game, Oregon is hard to stop once they get going. However, much like Washington and Corpus Christi, the Lightning must continue to improve in the trenches. Oregon has surrendered the third most sacks in the league this season.

Head Coach Chuck Jones' defensive unit has a fantastic pass-rush rotation. Defensive Linemen Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Jeremiah Spicer, Mike Field, and Amani Peoples all have five-plus sacks each in 2025. The ferocious unit gets after the quarterback, as they rank among the best teams in the league in tackles for loss and sacks. In Week 11, however, Nashville did not allow a sack, changing the dynamic of the defense for Oregon. Defensive Backs Nicholas Brassel, Angelo Grose, and KeAris Ardley combined for 12 total tackles and two tackles for loss this past weekend. Brassel and Ardley are tied for the team lead in total tackles with 29 each heading into Week 12 action. Jones and his staff will need to continue to improve defensively to make a playoff run. The Lightning have given up the third most points in Arena Football One, and they cannot afford too many more losses this late in the season. Oregon ranks ahead of Washington and Corpus Christi due to a better record and more consistent play this season. Oregon will travel to Billings to square off with the Outlaws in Week 12.

4. (3-5) salina liberty

Moving right along to our top four teams heading into Week 12 of the regular season, the Salina Liberty defeated the Billings Outlaws 60-41 this past weekend. Earning a crucial third win in 2025, Salina remains alive in the playoff hunt with just three weeks until the playoffs begin. Quarterback Rakeem Cato has been elite for Salina since he signed with the club a few weeks ago. Cato threw for 292 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Named the Real American Beer MVP in Week 11, Wide Receiver Malik Honeycutt turned in his best game of the season against the Outlaws. With a gaudy stat line of eight receptions, 159 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, Honeycutt has become the clear-cut WR1 for Salina. Honeycutt and fellow Wide Receiver Edward Smith Jr. have been one of the best duos in Arena Football One in 2025. They rank fourth and eighth, respectively, in receiving touchdowns league-wide. An above-average offensive line gives Cato and the offense ample time to operate.

For Salina's defense, they held a fantastic offense to 41 points in Week 11. Leading the charge for Salina were Defensive Backs Lamont Wade and Shaq Bond. The pair combined for ten total tackles, two interceptions, and one pass defensed in the win. On the season, Defensive Linemen Travis Taylor and Henry Kellogg, along with Linebacker Kerry Starks, have been quarterback hunters. Each Salina standout has accumulated at least five tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025. Starks leads the team in both categories and has been one of the more dominant linebackers throughout Arena Football One. Led by Bond and Defensive Back Kyle Chandler, this Liberty unit ranks in the upper half in passes defensed in AF1. A tenacious group overall, Head Coach Heron O'Neal's defense has shown some improvement, and it has helped them maintain their "in the hunt" playoff status. Kicker Bailey Hale has been dominant since joining Salina a few weeks ago. In Week 11, Hale drilled one field goal, seven PATs, and one Deuce in the win. Bale is the Arena Football One leader in successful field goals with four despite playing just three games this season. The Liberty jump ahead of Oregon and Billings based on more consistency in all phases at this point in the season. Salina looks to make it two wins in a row as they host the Washington Wolfpack in Week 12.

3. (4-3) nashville kats

As we get to our third-ranked team in our Week 12 Power Rankings, the Nashville Kats clawed out another win in 2025. Earning their fourth victory in seven contests, the Kats defeated the Oregon Lightning 50-36 this past weekend. Quarterback Tyler Kulka had another impressive game for Nashville in the win. Kulka compiled 188 total yards and six total touchdowns against Oregon. Nashville's signal-caller has been razor-sharp in 2025, throwing just one interception in five starts. Kulka's completion percentage is the best in the league among all current starters in AF1. Hauling in passes from Kulka are Jordon Gandy, Robert Jones Jr., Milton Williams III, and newcomer Nih-Jer Jackson. Jackson caught two touchdowns in the Week 11 win and will be a big-play threat for Nashville's offense moving forward. The Kats offensive line grades out among the best in the league, allowing just 11 sacks in 2025. With rock-solid protection, Kulka and company have dished out roughly 550 total offensive yards per game. That marker is good for most in the league this season.

Nashville's defense was stellar in the win over Oregon, holding a high-octane offense to just 36 points. The big men up front set the tone for the Kats on that side of the ball. Newly signed Defensive Lineman JaQuan Artis came away with two sacks in the win and will be a defensive anchor for Nashville for the remainder of the year. Nashville's secondary came away with three interceptions and six passes defensed this past weekend. Defensive Backs Shaun Lewis, Isaiah McFarland, Byron Edwards II, and Amos Coleman III have been stuffing the stat sheets all season. All four defenders have tallied at least six passes defensed or more on the year. McFarland and Lewis sit at first and second respectively in interceptions in 2025. Head Coach Darren Arbet raved about his secondary in the team's most recent Playbook. Nashville ranks ahead of the other teams below them based on their win percentage, and their three losses in 2025 have been to playoff teams. Next up for Nashville is a Week 12 matchup with the Corpus Christi Tritons streaming on EvergreenNOW. Coverage of this massively important game begins this Sunday at 6:00 PM EST.

2. (7-3) southwest kansas storm

Spending another week in the second spot, the Southwest Kansas Storm have ironically clinched the second playoff spot in 2025. Though not the official two-seed, the Storm are well on their way to hosting a playoff game with continued success in the regular season. A 63-7 beatdown against the Washington Wolfpack this past weekend notched the Storm's seventh win this year. Quarterback Jalen Morton continues a monster season as the leader of Southwest Kansas' offense. Morton finished with five passing touchdowns and added 73 yards on the ground in the Week 11 victory. The Storm gunslinger ranks second in Arena Football One in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He also leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The trio of Wide Receivers Demarius Washington, Charles Hall IV, and Shiloh Flanagan have been unstoppable in 2025. The Storm are one of just two teams to have at least three receivers with nine-plus receiving touchdowns in the league. Furthermore, the Storm are the only team in Arena Football One to have three top ten players in receiving yards. Simply put, this Southwest Kansas offense is operating at peak efficiency with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Storm defense is beginning to ratchet up the pressure as we wind down on the regular season. Against a porous Wolfpack offensive line, Southwest Kansas amassed nine total sacks on the night. Leading the way were Defensive Linemen Joe Golden and Marje Smith, who combined for ten total tackles and five sacks. Golden is now tied for third in the league with seven sacks this season. This defensive unit ranks among the top three in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles this season. Southwest Kansas also rosters the top two tacklers in the league in Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews. The pair have combined to rack up 111 total tackles and nine interceptions this season. Kicker Dillion Burkhard has been a scoring machine for the Storm as well. Southwest Kansas will get a much-needed bye week before facing the Salina Liberty in back-to-back weeks to close out the regular season. Now with a 100% chance to make the playoffs, the Storm's quest to host a playoff game rests on how well they play in Weeks 13 and 14.

1. (9-0) albany firebirds

Spending another week at the top spot in our Power Rankings, you can pencil in the Albany Firebirds at number one for the rest of the year. A dominant 64-27 victory over the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 11 casts zero doubt about who the best team in the league is. For Quarterback Sam Castronova, it was just another day at the office. The MVP-frontrunner compiled seven passing touchdowns spread out to five different players over the weekend. With 45 passing touchdowns on the season, Castronova has had an elite season throwing the football. Wide Receiver Duane Brown continues his quest for an AF1 triple crown. Brown leads the league in receptions (57), receiving yards (820), and receiving touchdowns (27) entering Week 12 play. It has been a historic season for the league's top receiver. Accompanying Brown in Albany's elite receiver room are wideouts Isiah Scott and Darien Townsend. Scott and Townsend rank fifth and sixth in receiving touchdowns this year. Castronova and company also enjoy one of the league's top offensive lines, who, game after game, put in great effort to ensure the offense can move up and down the field without issue.

The Firebirds defense dominated once again in Week 11. Albany registered six sacks, all of which came from the trenches. Defensive Linemen Ezekiel Rose and Harold Love contributed five of those six sacks. Rose enters Week 12 play ranking second in sacks with 11 on the year. The Firebirds are the only Arena Football One team to feature three players who all rank in the top five in sacks. Two of those players, Linebackers Dejon Walden and Drew Singleton, have combined for 13 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2025. Linebacker/Fullback Trevon Shorts has been busy making plays on both sides of the ball for Albany. Rounding out this impressive defense is an elite secondary. Head Coach Damon Ware's unit is littered with ball-hawks looking to come away with turnovers on every play. Defensive Backs Markus Smith, Derrick Jones, and Jadarius Byrd each have at least three interceptions this season. The Firebirds enter the first of two straight bye weeks before facing the Washington Wolfpack in Week 14.







