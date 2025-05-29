Southwest Kansas Storm Playbook: Playoff Bound

May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Southwest Kansas Storm News Release







The Southwest Kansas Storm blew away the Washington Wolfpack in Week 11, 63-7. When the dust settled on the storm they cooked up in United Wireless Arena, their playoff ticket was punched. This week, they are rewarded with a bye before back-to-back games against the Salina Liberty.

Playoff Picture

The Storm joined the Albany Firebirds, who have already locked up the #1 seed and home field advantage as the first two teams to grab from the four available playoff berths. At 7-3, they control their own destiny for that ever-important #2 seed and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Head Coach Gary Thomas was happy to punch their ticket to the postseason, but never doubted that they would. They made the playoffs last year, but that was amidst a lot of changes and teams having issues and asterisks. "This one feels earned, vindicated, and all kinds of other cool words," Coach Thomas said.

Bye Week

When I asked Coach Thomas what the bye week would look like for the team, he replied, "The thing about football is that once you get in your rhythm and get your schedule down, you need to stay on schedule." "The bye week is the bye week and the Salina game is the Salina game." "We're not going to approach it any differently than anything else." The coaches will keep the Storm players locked in and prepared just like any other week before they shift their attention to the Salina Liberty in Week 13.







Arena Football One Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.