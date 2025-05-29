Nashville Kats Playbook: One Day at a Time

May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The 4-3 Nashville Kats enter Week 12 third in the 2025 Arena Football One standings. With three weeks left in the regular season, Head Coach Darren Arbet and his team are taking things one day at a time. We caught up with the Arena Hall of Famer to discuss the Week 11 win against Oregon, Week 12's practices, and more. Interested in betting on AF1 action? Head to Bettor Edge to learn more!

week 11 win

The Nashville defeated the Oregon Lightning 50-36 this past weekend. Collecting their fourth win of 2025, the Kats played an efficient game led by Quarterback Tyler Kulka. Here is what Coach Arbet had to say about his young quarterback's performance in Week 11. "I thought Tyler played really well. He's growing every week. I am definitely glad he's my quarterback." Another standout on offense was newly signed Wide Receiver Nih-Jer Jackson. Jackson is no stranger to the Arena game, and Coach Arbet and Jackson know each other well. Arbet raved about Jackson's preparation both in-game and in practice. "He and I are from the same hometown. He played for me in the Bay Area. He's won two championships. [He is a] heck of a player. He's that guy that really gives you a shot in the arm and helps your football team."

Rounding out the offense was Nashville's stout offensive line. The Kats did not allow a sack to one of the top pass-rush units in the league in Week 11. Coach Arbet spoke on his O-Line and pass-blocking unit as a whole. "You know, that O-Line, they get after it every day in practice. They are working hard. I think practice is harder than the games for them with the way they work. Calvin Fance has stepped up at Fullback. I think it's one of the best parts of our football team. That and our D-Line."

Flipping to the opposite side of the ball, the Nashville defense held Oregon to just 36 points. Coach Arbet named several standouts from the game on that side of the ball. "Our DBs played really well. They had three picks. [JaQuan] Artis had two sacks. Roderick Perry played a great game. Our D-Line played well. Our DBs, they're ball hawks. Another great group. They played really well."

prep for week 12 versus tritons

With Week 11 in the rearview, it is time for Nashville to focus on Week 12 and the Corpus Christi Tritons. We asked Coach Arbet about practice this week and what he has focused on to prepare for his opponent. "Our guy's work every day. That's the one thing I can count on. They understand what this game is about. Corpus is adding players and getting better every week. They added a huge addition last week and we know they will continue to do that. We're working hard and hope we can prepare enough to get the outcome we want."

On the cusp of Week 12 play, Nashville would be the third seed in the 2025 Arena Football One playoffs if the season ended today. With three important games remaining on the schedule, Arbet and the team are taking a slower approach at this point in the year. "One practice at a time. One day at a time. [We are] fighting to make no mistakes and to play a perfect game. The concern is each play and how each individual guy plays. We're fighting that every day, not only the games, but practices. Mistake-free practices." The Kats will travel to Corpus Christi, TX to square off with the Tritons this Sunday. The game can be streamed exclusively on EvergreenNOW starting at 6:00 PM EST.







