May 29 Transactions Update

May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Robert Malcolm Corpus Christi OL

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Amanti Carey Billings DL

Anthony Duffy Billings WR

Tahj Wright Billings DB

The following players have been released.

Gary Fuller Corpus Christi WR







Arena Football One Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.