May 29 Transactions Update
May 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Robert Malcolm Corpus Christi OL
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.
Amanti Carey Billings DL
Anthony Duffy Billings WR
Tahj Wright Billings DB
The following players have been released.
Gary Fuller Corpus Christi WR
Arena Football One Stories from May 29, 2025
- Nashville Kats Playbook: One Day at a Time - Nashville Kats
- May 29 Transactions Update - AF1
- Arena Football One Playoff Picture: Week 12 - AF1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.